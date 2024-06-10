Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Poised for Explosive Growth at 9.2% CAGR, Reaching US$7.4 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market is experiencing a surge in momentum, fueled by the urgent need for effective treatments to combat this devastating disease. According to industry estimates, the market held a valuation of US$3,052.3 million in 2023. A robust projection anticipates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2%, leading the market to reach a staggering US$7,359.7 million by 2033. This significant growth underscores the growing importance of effective Alzheimer’s therapies and reflects a dual focus: the rising prevalence of the disease and the unwavering commitment to finding solutions that alleviate its impact on patients and healthcare systems worldwide.

Population aging across the globe is a major factor driving the market for Alzheimer’s therapeutics and diagnostics. Rising life expectancy is contributing to quick increases in the number of the aged population. In addition, is associated with an increased prevalence of chronic diseases like dementia.

Therapies for alzheimer’s therapeutics offer temporary and uncertain improvements in the well-being of individuals, and none of the approved drugs can modify the course of the disease Alzheimer’s Therapeutics cement. Thus, the magnitude of the affected population and the lack of suitable and effective treatment offers an incredible opportunity for drug manufacturers.

However, the identification of the primary reasons and mechanisms involved in Alzheimer’s therapeutics is limited. Drug manufacturers have been unable to validate the significant clinical benefits of treatment for numerous new compounds due to strict regulations. One of the significant trends observed in this market is the collaboration of the existing players.

Precisely, diagnostic technology companies are carefully trying to bring about effective biomarker technologies to support and improve the drug development process for potential drug candidates, which is further expected to propel the demand.

Developing countries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for this market. According to Alzheimer’s Therapeutics International in 2015, 58% of people with dementia live in developing countries, but by 2050 this will rise to 68%. The fastest growth in the elderly population is taking place in China, India, and their south Asian and western Pacific region.

According to World Alzheimer Report in 2015, regional estimations of dementia prevalence in people aged 60 years and over vary from 4.6% in Central Europe to 8.7% in North Africa and the Middle East, however, all other regional estimates fall in a relatively between 5.6% and 7.6%.

A list of Key Players Covered in the Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market are:

AbbVie, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Novartis AG

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (CADILA)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Lupin Ltd

Cipla Ltd.

Torrent pharmaceuticals ltd.

Unichem laboratories ltd

Lannett Inc.

Key Segments Covered in Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Research

By Drug Name:

Donepezil

Rivastigmine

Memantine

Galantamine

Manufactured a combination of memantine and donepezil

By Drug Class:

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

Manufactured Combination

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

