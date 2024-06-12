Gwillimdale Farms Leads the Way in Sustainable Agriculture, Anchored by Core Values and Community-Focused Initiatives

BRADFORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, 2024-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Gwillimdale Farms Ltd, a multi-generational leader in the agricultural sector, continues to offer premium and innovative produce while contributing positively to the environment through sustainable practices.

John and Cristina Hambly, alongside their children, represent the fourth and fifth generations to operate the farm, which has been active since the early 1900s. Originally a dairy farm managed by Jack Hambly, John Hambly shifted the farm’s focus to root vegetables in 1995. Today, Gwillimdale Farms stands as Ontario’s largest grower, packer, and shipper of fresh root vegetables such as carrots, onions, potatoes, beets, and parsnips, cultivating over 3,000 acres year-round in Bradford, Ontario.

“At Gwillimdale Farms, we’re committed to fostering a culture of excellence, unity, and ethical practices,” says John Hambly, Co-owner. “These values are pivotal in how we manage our operations, treat our employees and partners, and contribute to environmental stewardship and community engagement.”

Leadership and Employee Development

Gwillimdale Farms is committed to leading by example, with a leadership team that upholds high standards of integrity, accountability, and innovation. Through transparent communication, mentorship programs, and ongoing training, the farm empowers employees at all levels, fostering an environment that brings out the best in everyone.

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Customer relationships are crucial to Gwillimdale Farms. The company focuses on building lasting relationships based on trust, reliability, and exceptional service, actively seeking customer feedback to continually improve its products and services.

Inclusive Hiring Practices

Gwillimdale is dedicated to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. The farm’s hiring practices emphasize skills and qualifications, attracting talent from various backgrounds and providing equal opportunities for career growth and development, irrespective of race, gender, age, or background.

Active Community Participation

Community involvement is a cornerstone of Gwillimdale’s corporate responsibility. The farm supports local initiatives, charities, and organizations through donations, volunteerism, and sponsorships, aiming to make a significant positive impact beyond its business operations.

Environmental and Employee Wellness Initiatives

Gwillimdale Farms prioritizes high-quality products, infrastructure improvements, environmental sustainability, and employee wellness. This includes adhering to strict procedures and regulations regarding water preservation, soil health, storage solutions, and waste reduction. The company enforces health and safety policies rigorously to ensure a safe and enjoyable working environment, supporting the longevity of its employee lifecycle.

