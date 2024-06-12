Rising Number of Flexitarians is Driving the Vegan Cheese Sauce Market, Valuation Expected to Reach US$ 192.3 Million By 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ —

By 2033, the worldwide demand for vegan cheese sauce is projected to have grown from its 2023 valuation of US$ 100.9 Mn to US$ 192.3 Mn.

The increasing number of vegans in the population, especially among the youth, has contributed to the growth of the vegan cheese saucemarket. Now that people know how the dairy business treats animals and the environment, they’re less likely to support it and more likely to opt for plant-based alternatives.

As a result, experts predict that the vegan cheese sauce market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4%, with the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and Japan rising to prominence as major suppliers.

Rising numbers of flexitarians and vegans, as well as increased public outcry over the ethical treatment of animals, are expected to fuel demand for vegan cheese sauce over the next few years. Including vegan cheese in one’s diet is beneficial to health. Furthermore, plant-based diets are trending in popularity among lactose intolerant and dairy allergy individuals. Like dairy, plant foods are a good source of protein, vitamins, and carbs.

The hospitality and restaurant sectors have been major drivers of the vegan cheese sauce market, with more and more hotels, restaurants, and fast-food chains identifying their products as vegan cheese sauce and offering appetisers using vegan cheese sauce. Moreover, the expansion of the urban and millennial populations, both of which represent a large and growing market for the product, is a significant element in its development. The younger generation is health-conscious and learning about the advantages of dairy-free alternatives like cheese.

Key Takeaways

The soymilk segment is expected to have a share of 28.2%.

Shifting consumer dietary tastes and shifting food and beverage sector trends are boosting global demand for vegan cheese sauce.

Japan vegan cheese sauce market is expected to grow at a rate of 5.6%.

During the anticipated period, the supermarket segment holds the largest share of the global market. This is mostly because supermarkets provide superior self-service and excellent shopping convenience.

Competitive Analysis

To extend their foothold in the vegan cheese sauceindustry, boost profits, and keep up with the competition, key players have turned to a variety of innovative approaches. Bute Island Foods Ltd., GreenSpace Brands, violifefoods.com, Vtopian Artisan Cheeses., Chicago Vegan Foods, Gardener Cheese Company, Tofutti Brands Inc., Kite Hill, DAIYA FOODS INC., and Nush Foods are only few of the major players in the market.

The vegan cheese sauce market is also attracting a lot of new market players. Two of the key startups operating in the market are:

Urban Platter

This business is India’s leading manufacturer of plant-based dairy products. Its supply of vegan cheese sauce and milk had already taken off. All their cheeses are produced with cashews, almonds, and coconut oil. Cheeses made in this way have no cholesterol, few calories, and plenty of nutrients. Vegan mozzarella, cheddar, smoked cheese, parmesan, mild, and cheese spread are just some of the cheese varieties offered by this firm. Each cheese weighed 200 grammes and cost roughly Rs. 440. Customers have raved about the deliciousness of each of these cheeses, so it’s clear that they’re well worth a try.

Live Yum

Taanya Ravi, the company’s founder, had the vision to create a business that would benefit both animals and people. Allergen-free raw ingredients and 100% cholesterol-free oils are used in the production of the plant-based company’s three primary cheese varieties, which are cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and mozzarella cheese. Prices ranged from about Rs. 250 to Rs. According to customer reviews, both the flavour and quality are high.

Key Segments

By Source:

Almond Milk

Soy Milk

Coconut Milk

Cashew Milk

Others

By End-Use:

Food Processing

Baked Goods

Sauces, Dips and Dressings

Snacks

Processed and Packed Foods

Ready Meals

Dairy and Desserts

Food Service/HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurant, Cafes)

Household/Retail

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Speciality Retail Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Online Retailers



