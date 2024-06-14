Asia Pacific Epoxy Resin Market Poised for Growth, Aiming for USD 8,496.3 Million by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.5%

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The asia pacific epoxy resin market value is forecast to increase from USD 4,953.2 million in 2024 to USD 8,496.3 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, demand for epoxy resins is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The bisphenol-A epoxy resins segment is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific epoxy resin industry through 2034. It will likely hold a volume share of 35.4% by 2024. On the other hand, the novolac epoxy resins segment is set to thrive at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.

The epoxy resin industry in Asia Pacific is witnessing steady growth. It is driven by diverse industrial applications. Its key application areas include paints & coatings, adhesives, composite, electrical, molds, and others.

Elevate Your Strategy with Our Exclusive Report: Request Your Sample Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19246

Epoxy resin-based coatings are widely employed in several industries for applications such as corrosion protection, industrial flooring, concrete repair, and automotive finishes. These coatings provide long-lasting protection against harsh environmental conditions, chemicals, abrasion, and UV radiation. This makes them ideal for demanding applications in diverse sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, marine, and automotive.

The Asia Pacific epoxy resin industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing industries globally, driven by the region’s robust economic growth, expanding industrial base, and increasing demand across end-use sectors. With a diverse range of applications and a wide customer base, the industry continues to witness steady growth, supported by infrastructure development, urbanization, and technological advancements.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The paints and coating segment is projected to thrive at 7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The construction segment is projected to thrive at 9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Novolac epoxy resins are anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The epoxy resin industry value in ASEAN is anticipated to total US$ 405.9 million by 2034.

Sales of epoxy resins in South Korea are projected to soar at a CAGR of around 5% during the evaluation period.

“The Asia Pacific epoxy resin industry is poised to witness healthy growth due to escalating environmental regulations and expanding industrial sectors. Policies of government agencies are encouraging more manufacturers to produce epoxy resins.” – says an analyst at Future Industry Insights (FMI).

Get Exactly What You Need: Request Customization for Precision Solutions!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-19246

Competitive Landscape

Aditya Birla Advanced Material / Aditya Birla Grasim, HSCL (Hindusthan Speciality Chemicals), Atul Industries, Macro Polymers, DIC Color & Comfort, Mitsubishi Chemical, Chang Chun Petrochemical, and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation are the leading manufacturers of epoxy resin profiled in the full version of the report.

Recent Development-

In December 2023, the chemical division of Grasim Industries Limited successfully commissioned additional 123,000 tons of annual capacity of advanced materials (epoxy resins and formulation) manufacturing capacity at Vilayat, Dist. Bharuch, Gujarat.

More Insights into the Asia Pacific Epoxy Resin Industry Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the Asia Pacific epoxy resin industry, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the global industry potential, growth, and scope, the industry is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

Accelerate Your Business Strategy: Unlock Key Insights with Our Report Purchase!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19246

Asia Pacific Epoxy Resin Industry Segmentation

By Product Type:

Bisphenol-A Epoxy Resins

Bisphenol-F type Epoxy Resins

Aliphatic Epoxy Resins

Novolac Epoxy Resins

Others

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Application:

Paints and Coating

Adhesives

Composite

Electrical

Molds

Others

By End-use:

Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Others

By Country:

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube