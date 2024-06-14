Protein Purification and Isolation Market Set to Triple by 2033, Reaching USD 24.76 Billion at a 10.6% of CAGR

Protein Purification and Isolation

 Protein Purification and Isolation Market

The protein purification and isolation market is poised for remarkable growth, with an expected market valuation of USD 9.03 billion by 2023 projected to soar to USD 24.76 billion by 2033. This growth trajectory, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%, underscores the increasing demand for advanced biopharmaceutical research and therapeutic development.

With each milestone reached, the potential for groundbreaking discoveries and revolutionary solutions becomes even more tangible. From pioneering research endeavors to life-changing medical breakthroughs, the impact of protein purification and isolation reverberates across industries and disciplines.

Despite several challenges, the protein separation and purification sector is expanding. Because protein architectures vary so much, it can be difficult to achieve high purity and yield throughout the purification process. Certain proteins are difficult to purify by nature due to their stability, solubility, or molecular interactions. The expensive development and application of complex purification procedures and equipment is another barrier. It can be costly to investigate, develop, and scale up purification technologies, particularly for small biotech businesses or university research groups. The protein purification and separation industry’s long-term performance hinges on finding creative technologies, optimizing processes, and coming up with cost-effective solutions to these issues.

Key Takeaways from the Protein Purification and Isolation Market:

  • With a commanding market share of 31.9% in 2023, the United States solidifies its position as a leading protein purification and isolation industry player.
  • Germany holds a share of 6.8% in 2023, reflecting its presence and contribution to the protein purification and isolation industry.
  • Japan captures a share of 7.2% in 2023, indicating a strong market presence and growing demand for protein purification and isolation solutions in the country.
  • Australia exhibits a promising growth potential with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period, showcasing increasing adoption of protein purification and isolation technologies in the country.
  • With an impressive CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, China signifies a booming protein purification and isolation market, reflecting high demand and significant growth opportunities in the region.
  • India presents a thriving protein purification and isolation market, projected to achieve a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, highlighting a rapid adoption of these technologies in the country.
  • Protein interaction studies capture a substantial market share of 32.70% in 2023, indicating its significance and widespread adoption in various research and biotechnological applications.
  • Academic and research institutes dominate the market with a commanding 50.20% market share in 2023, reflecting their strong involvement and demand for protein purification and isolation techniques for various scientific studies and advancements.

Competitive Landscape for the Protein Purification and Isolation Market:

Protein purification and isolation market participants are attempting to increase their foothold by implementing tactics like new product launches, geographic expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance, in September 2021, GE Healthcare Life Sciences agreed to purchase BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners, LLC, for USD 1.45 billion in cash. The deal was announced in December 2021.

In March of 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Symphogen announced they would continue working together to supply biopharmaceutical R&D laboratories with platform workflows for quality monitoring and simplified characterization of complex therapeutic proteins. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dominance in the protein purification and separation market is expected to be preserved thanks to this.

Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market Key Players:

  • Merck KGaA
  • Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.
  • GE Healthcare Life Sciences
  • Qiagen NV.
  • Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Promega Corporation

Protein Purification and Isolation Market by Segmentation:

By Product:

  • Instruments
  • Consumables
  • Kits
  • Reagents
  • Columns
  • Magnetic Beads
  • Resins
  • Others

By Technology:

  • Ultrafiltration
  • Precipitation
  • Chromatography
  • Ion Exchange Chromatography
  • Affinity Chromatography
  • Reversed-Phase Chromatography
  • Size Exclusion Chromatography
  • Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
  • Electrophoresis
  • Gel Electrophoresis
  • Isoelectric Focusing
  • Capillary Electrophoresis
  • Western Blotting
  • Others

By Application:

  • Drug Screening
  • Biomarker Discovery
  • Protein-protein Interaction Studies
  • Diagnostics

By End Use:

  • Academic and Research Institutes
  • Hospitals
  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies
  • CROs

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

