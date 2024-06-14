Decubitus Ulcer Treatment Market Poised for Significant Growth, Expected to Reach USD 8,503.4 Million by 2033 at a 5.5% of CAGR

The global market for decubitus ulcer treatment products market is experiencing substantial growth, with anticipated demand reaching USD 4,989.4 million in 2023 and projected to grow to USD 8,503.4 million by 2033. This growth, driven by a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%, underscores the increasing need for effective ulcer management solutions amidst a rising geriatric population.

Bed sores and pressure sores are other names for decubitus ulcers. Open lesions on the skin that cover the body’s bony regions are known as decubitus ulcers. They result from persistent pressure that cannot be eased because of poor blood flow and movement. In addition, excessive moisture from sweating, friction between the skin and another surface, and fecal or urine incontinence can all contribute to it.

Combating Pressure Injuries: Decubitus Ulcer Treatment Offers Relief and Improved Care

The global decubitus ulcer treatment product market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising need for effective solutions to manage pressure injuries. Decubitus ulcers, also known as bed sores or pressure sores, are open wounds caused by prolonged pressure on the skin. These can develop in individuals with limited mobility or those who spend extended periods lying down.

Understanding Decubitus Ulcers and Treatment Options

Decubitus ulcers can be caused by various factors, including:

Constant Pressure: Unrelieved pressure on bony areas like the heels, tailbone, and hips can restrict blood flow and damage skin tissue.

Friction: Friction between the skin and bedsheets or other surfaces can contribute to ulcer formation.

Moisture: Excessive sweat, urine, or fecal incontinence can create a moist environment that weakens the skin.

The decubitus ulcer treatment market offers a variety of products to help prevent and manage these wounds, including:

Support Surfaces: Specialty mattresses and cushions designed to redistribute pressure.

Specialty mattresses and cushions designed to redistribute pressure. Dressings: Advanced wound dressings to promote healing and manage moisture.

Advanced wound dressings to promote healing and manage moisture. Skin Care Products: Lotions and cleansers to protect the skin from breakdown.

Market Competition:

Some of the key participants present in the global Decubitus Ulcer Treatment Products market include Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Corp., Smith & Nephew, 3M, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Tissue Regenix, among others.

Due to the presence of such a high number of participants, the market is highly competitive. While global players such as Mölnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Group Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Corp., and Smith & Nephew account for a considerable market size, several regional-level players are also operating across key growth regions, particularly in North America.

Recent Developments

In June 2020, MBET Health announced the launch of a proactive solution, the Miracle Dressing Wound Care System (MDS), specially developed for the strong surge of pressure injuries, such as pressure ulcers, due to the enforced confinements caused by the COVID-19 lockdowns. The product is the first and only 21-day stay-in-place dressing and prevents pressure sores.

In April 2020, AxioBiosolutions announced the launch of MaxioCel, a next-generation wound care dressing made of chitosan to treat pressure ulcers. The product imparts 360-degree care with pain management, hemostatic, pain, and scar improvement properties.

In March 2020, Smith & Nephew announced the United States. Launch of their new offering of the PICO 14 Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System (sNPWT), which has a pump duration of up to 14 days. The new pump enhances the features and benefits of the previous generations of PICO sNPWT products and comes with an enhanced pump that requires less user intervention.

Key Companies Profiled:

Hill-Rom Company Inc.

Graham Field Health Products Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Sunrise Medical Inc.

ROHO Inc.

Kinetic Concepts Inc.

Span-America Medical Systems Inc.

Spenco Medical Corp

Cardinal Health

Smith & Nephew

Key Segments Profiled in the Decubitus Ulcer Treatment Products Industry Survey:

By Depth of Soft Tissue Damage:

Stage I

Stage II

Stage III

Stage IV

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Clinics

Public Hospitals

Private Clinics

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

E-commerce

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa