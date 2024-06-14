Global Unstable Angina Therapeutics Market to Witness Substantial Growth, Reaching USD 6.6 Billion by 2033

According to a comprehensive report published by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global unstable angina therapeutics market is on a trajectory of significant expansion, projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2033, and is foreseen to increase to USD 4.05 billion in FY 2023. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2023 to 2033, this growth underscores the increasing demand for effective treatments in combating this prevalent cardiovascular condition.

Unstable angina, affecting approximately 200,000 Americans annually as per a study conducted by the Cleveland Clinic, poses significant health risks, particularly among older individuals, men, and those with predisposing lifestyle factors such as smoking, high blood sugar levels, or elevated blood pressure. As the number of individuals receiving treatment for unstable angina rises, so does the need for advanced therapeutics with enhanced safety and efficacy.

Request A Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16605

Key players driving innovation in the market include Bayer Healthcare, Sanofi, Anthera Pharmaceuticals, and Ablynx, among others. Renowned specialists in the industry are spearheading various therapeutic and combat initiatives, from pipeline research to strategic collaborations with medical technology companies, aimed at advancing the infrastructure for unstable angina therapeutics.

Furthermore, the approval of new pharmaceuticals by regulatory agencies is expected to further fuel market expansion. Clopidogrel, FDA-approved for the medical treatment of unstable angina (UA)/non-ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), has shown promise in reducing the risk of adverse cardiovascular events when used in combination with aspirin.

As the demand for effective therapies for unstable angina continues to soar, stakeholders in the healthcare sector are encouraged to prioritize investments in research and development efforts aimed at addressing unmet medical needs and improving patient outcomes.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The market for Unstable Angina Therapeutics is expected to grow to USD 4.05 billion in FY 2023.

According to Future Market Insights, the Unstable Angina Therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2022.

In the United States, the occurrence of unstable angina is increasing, with nearly 1 million hospitalized patients receiving a primary diagnosis of unstable angina each year.

In 2022, North America held 45% of the market share for unstable angina therapeutics

Europe to be the 2nd largest market for unstable angina therapeutics

Beta-blockers to be the most widely used drug, expected to register a CAGR of 4.4%.

“The presence of benefits such as improved healthcare, lower surgical costs, and superior hospitality are among the significant indicators predicted to propel the market in advanced economies over the forecast period.” says FMI’s analyst.

Request Customization of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16605

Key Market Players:

Bayer Healthcare, Sanofi, Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Ablynx, Saphnix Life Sciences, Copperhead Chemical, Medtronic, Enomark Kinetics, and CDH Fine Chemical are key players in the Unstable Angina Therapeutics market. Some of the recent developments are listed below.

Bayer Healthcare has introduced aspirin, which is recommended to patients with an initial MI or unstable angina pectoris to decrease the combined risk of death and previous MI or unstable angina pectoris.

The FDA approved Praluent® (alirocumab) in April 2019 to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and unstable angina that necessitates hospitalization. Praluent treatment was found to be beneficial in patients who were already receiving other lipid-lowering treatments, such as adequate statins.

Key Segments Profiled in the Unstable Angina Therapeutics Industry Survey:

By Treatment:

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI)

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery

Supplemental Oxygen Therapy

Drug Class NSAIDs Vasodilators Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors Anticoagulants Beta-blockers



By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

A Comprehensive Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16605

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube