Scootaround’s ENGAGE Loyalty Program Enhances Customer Satisfaction

Ontario, Canada, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Who doesn’t love a little extra? At Scootaround, we’re all about showing appreciation to our loyal customers. That’s why we’re excited to introduce the ENGAGE membership program, designed to reward our valued patrons with exclusive benefits and discounts on mobility scooters and wheelchairs.

Introducing ENGAGE Points: Loyalty Rewarded, Simply

ENGAGE Points are the currency of our loyalty program, representing our gratitude for our customers’ loyalty. With every purchase or rental, customers earn ENGAGE Points, which can be redeemed for exciting prizes and discounts. Signing up is quick, easy, and completely free, so you can start earning rewards from day one.

Benefits of ENGAGE Membership: Elevating the Customer Experience

Exclusive Offers on Mobility Products: ENGAGE members enjoy access to exclusive discounts when purchasing mobility scooters and wheelchairs, ensuring every purchase is rewarding. ENGAGE Newsletter: Stay in the loop with our ENGAGE newsletter, delivering the latest news, product updates, and discounts directly to your inbox. Stay ahead with valuable insights into accessible travel and upcoming promotions. My Account Customer Login: Take control of your Scootaround experience with personalized account access. Review and manage order histories, update profile information, and customize email settings at your convenience. Accrue ENGAGE Points with Every Purchase: Loyalty pays off with Scootaround. Earn ENGAGE Points for every rental and equipment purchase, bringing you closer to exciting rewards and discounts. Exclusive Access to Special Deals and Discounts: ENGAGE members gain access to special offers and discounts through our Connect Business Partners, enhancing the overall value of their Scootaround experience.

Earning ENGAGE Points: Your Path to Rewards

At Scootaround, loyalty is recognized and rewarded generously. Earn one ENGAGE Point for every dollar spent with us, whether on mobility equipment rentals or online product purchases. Plus, keep an eye out for special promotions throughout the year, offering additional opportunities to accumulate points and unlock exclusive rewards.

Redeeming ENGAGE Points: Turning Loyalty into Value

For rentals, start redeeming rewards with just 200 points, unlocking a $10 rental discount. Maximize your benefits with a maximum redemption of 3000 points, offering a substantial $200 discount on rentals. Similarly, for sales, enjoy a $10 discount with 200 points, and up to $100 off with 2000 points.

Conclusion: Elevating Mobility, Strengthening Bonds

Scootaround’s ENGAGE membership program is more than just a loyalty program—it’s a reflection of our commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence. Your loyalty is what drives us, and we’re here to show our appreciation. Join us today and experience the difference with Scootaround.

Visit us online at scootaroundstore.com to learn more and start unlocking your rewards today.