Bluebird Solar Unveils Next-Generation 600 Wp TOPCon Dual-Glass Solar Panel

Delhi, India, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Bluebird Solar, a leading solar panel company in india listed on ALMM, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking 600 Wp TOPCon dual-glass bifacial PV panels, boasting an impressive power conversion efficiency of 23.25%.

The company, headquartered in Jahangir Puri, Delhi, showcased its latest innovation at RenewX 2024 in Hyderabad. Bluebird Solar’s n-type TOPCon PV modules mark a significant advancement in solar technology, delivering exceptional performance and durability.

Bluebird Solar’s 600W n-type TOPCon dual-glass bifacial solar modules stands out with its remarkable power conversion efficiency and a bifaciality factor of 70±5. Featuring a 16 busbar design, these solar panels minimize resistive losses while maximizing power generation. Additionally, cylindrical tabbing wires and anti-reflective coating on the glass enhance sunlight absorption, further boosting energy generation.

With an open circuit voltage (Voc) of 53.29V and a short-circuit current (Isc) of 13.76A under standard test conditions, these modules ensure reliable and consistent power output. The reduced temperature coefficient of Bluebird’s TOPCon solar panel ensures minimal power loss even in hot climates, maintaining higher power output in elevated temperatures.

Designed to operate within a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and an operational temperature range from -40°C to 85°C, Bluebird Solar’s TOPCon PV modules offer unparalleled reliability and performance in diverse environmental conditions.

Bluebird Solar stands behind the quality and longevity of its products, offering a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year linear performance guarantee. With annual power degradation of just 2% in the first year and a mere 0.55% from the second year onwards, customers can trust in the enduring efficiency of Bluebird’s solar panels.

Looking ahead, Bluebird Solar is committed to mass production of a diversified portfolio of TOPCon PV modules ranging from 500 Wp to 700 Wp, catering to utility-scale, commercial, and residential markets. These modules will feature a 16-bus-bar design and will be available with white or transparent backsheets, providing flexibility and versatility to meet various project requirements.

Bluebird Solar continues to lead the way in solar innovation, driving the transition towards sustainable energy solutions while delivering superior performance and reliability.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Call: +91-011-47052209

WhatsApp: +91-8076926001

Email: info@bluebirdsolar.com

Website: https://bluebirdsolar.com