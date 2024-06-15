Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Patna Promises to Meet the Emergency Relocation Needs of the Patients

Patna, India, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Getting an emergency evacuation service for a patient can be a risky task as the ambulance carrier can turn out to be time-consuming or cause complications while shifting the ailing individual to the selected medical facility. In that case, relying on the services offered by an air ambulance would be useful and Vedanta Air Ambulance is offering Air Ambulance in Patna tailored to the urgent repatriation needs of the patients. Equipped with top-of-the-line medical equipment and supplies makes our air ambulance service the most effective and helps complete the journey without causing any trauma mid-air.

We offer patients cost-effective, compassionate, and reliable medical relocation services that have been the best source of evacuation ever since the very beginning. With more than a decade of combined experience in offering repatriation missions during emergencies, we operate with the best medical experts on hand, and our service is considered by many to be the number-one choice when it comes to getting shifted to the selected destination safely. With full accreditation ISO 9001:2015 Air Ambulance Service in Patna has access to a worldwide fleet of Air ambulances that are designed to meet the essential needs of the patients during emergencies.

Get Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Delhi with ICU-Facilitated Medical Jets

Facilitated with best-in-line medical equipment and supplies Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Delhi delivers journeys that are favourable to the patients and ensures the transfer of high-risk patients without hampering their medical condition at any point. Our team arranges safe pick-up and drop to and from the airport via our medically outfitted ground ambulances effective enough to add more comfort to your journey. We take stringent safety measures while shifting patients!

At an event when our Air Ambulance in Delhi was booked for shifting a patient from Delhi to Patna, we made sure every possible arrangement was made according to the needs put forth by our team. We organized an air ambulance with the latest medical equipment and right after the sanitization we delivered the necessary facilities that would have made the journey risk-free for the patient. Since the geriatric patient was suffering from respiratory trouble we made sure the availability of oxygen cylinders was intact to avoid any complications from occurring onboard. We also had a fully licensed respiratory therapist to guide patients through the process of evacuation.