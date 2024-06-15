UK Interesterified Fats Market Set to Exceed US$ 322.4 Million by 2033

CITY, Country, 2024-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

During the projected period, the United Kingdom interesterified fats industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 207.3 million in 2023 to US$ 322.4 million by 2033.

The historical estimation of this market was valued at US$ 199.4 million by the end of 2022 and is estimated to exhibit CAGR growth of 3.3% in 2018 to 2022.

Rising demand for reduced trans fat products across the world is a key factor driving the interesterified fats industry forward. Interesterified fats have gained immense traction across the food processing industry as they are being increasingly used as a substitute for conventional fats that are unhealthy for human health.

Consuming food items containing trans-fatty acids produced during the industrial partial hydrogenation process has detrimental cardiovascular health consequences.

In several nations, this has resulted in voluntary government measures and initiatives to reduce the so-called “industrial” trans-fatty acids in food products. This is creating a conducive environment for the expansion of United Kingdom Intersterified Fats Market.

As a substitute for hydrogenation, interesterification of fats is being used more frequently to create the shortening and margarine bases. Food manufacturing companies are putting efforts to reduce the trans fat content in their products. This in turn is propelling demand for interesterified fats worldwide.

Incorporating interesterified fats into meals increases desirable functional properties while eliminating the requirement for trans-fats and lowering the saturated fatty acid (SFA) content by 10% to 20%.

The rapidly expanding usage of UK interesterified fats in pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care industries is another factor fueling expansion of this industry.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Global sales of interesterified fats are forecast to rise at 5.9% CAGR during the assessment period, totaling a valuation of US$ 4,486.2 million in 2023.

In terms of interesterification process, the enzymatic segment is projected to expand at 6.2% CAGR through 2033

By end use application, food processing segment is likely to accelerate at 4.1% CAGR during the assessment period.

Interesterified fats demand across India is forecast to surge at 5.7% between 2023 and 2033.

The United States interesterified fats market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2023 and 2033, attaining a valuation of US$ 1,494.2 million by 2033.

China’s interesterified fats market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% throughout the projection period.

Competitive Landscape: The United Kingdom Interesterfied Market

Earlier product portfolios were less diverse, but as time has passed and product demand has increased, major players are focussing on new product formation.

Companies like Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and others are starting to broaden their product range and increase their market reach.

Further, they are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, facility expansions, and collaborations, and firming up distribution channels to expand their global footprint.

For instance

In March 2022, AAK, a leading provider of specialty vegetable oils and fats, announced the launch of a new line of interesterified fats called Akomix, which is designed to improve the texture, stability, and shelf life of confectionery products.

In August 2018, Cargill has invested $17.5 million in Izegem edible vegetable oil refinery to advance food safety and infant nutrition. The plant is one of the most complex edible oil refineries in Europe.

With its refining, hydrogenation, interesterification, winterization, and blending technologies, the plant can process 11 types of oils and fats into 300 product blends.

Key Companies Profiled

Bunge

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Incorporated

Wilmar International Limited

Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn

Industries Limited

Oleo Fats Inc.

IOI Corporation Berhad

Liberty Oil Mills Ltd.

Fuji Oil Holdings

Mewah International Inc.

Novozymes

Oieofinos

AAK Kamani Pvt. Ltd.

Willowton Group

The United Kingdom Interesterified Fats Market by Category

By Interesterification Process:

Chemical

Enzymatic

By Source:

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Groundnut Oil

Walnut Oil

Coconut Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Sunflower Oil

Cottonseed Oil

Other Vegetables

By End-Use Application:

Food Processing

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

