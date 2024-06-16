Downtown Dental Syracuse Offers Treatment With a Single Implant and Custom Abutment Techniques

Syracuse, NY, 2024-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Missing a tooth can significantly impact your smile, confidence, and even your ability to chew comfortably. Fortunately, advancements in dental technology offer a long-lasting solution: dental implants. Downtown Dental Syracuse is a leading dental practice that is proud to announce its expertise in single-tooth replacement using advanced implant and custom abutment techniques.

“At Downtown Dental Syracuse, we understand the importance of a complete, healthy smile,” says Dr. Chris Zimmerman, a highly skilled implant dentist at the practice. “Traditional bridges often require altering healthy teeth, while dentures can slip and cause discomfort. Dental implants, on the other hand, offer a natural-looking and stable solution for replacing a single tooth.”

The Power of Single Tooth Implants

Dental implants are small, biocompatible titanium posts surgically placed into the jawbone. These posts act as artificial tooth roots, providing a strong foundation for a custom-made crown. Unlike dentures or bridges, dental implants:

Look and feel natural: The custom crown seamlessly blends with your existing teeth, restoring both aesthetics and function.

The custom crown seamlessly blends with your existing teeth, restoring both aesthetics and function. Promote bone health: Dental implants stimulate the jawbone, preventing bone loss that can occur with missing teeth.

Offer long-term stability: With proper care, dental implants can last a lifetime.

With proper care, dental implants can last a lifetime. Improve oral health: Dental implants in Syracuse eliminate the need to alter healthy teeth for bridges and provide a stable base for chewing, promoting overall oral health.

Advanced Techniques for Optimal Results

Downtown Dental Syracuse goes beyond traditional implant techniques by incorporating advanced methods, including:

CBCT Scans: Utilizing advanced Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) scans provides a detailed 3D image of your jawbone and surrounding structures. This allows for precise implant placement, maximizing success rates and minimizing potential complications.

Utilizing advanced Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) scans provides a detailed 3D image of your jawbone and surrounding structures. This allows for precise implant placement, maximizing success rates and minimizing potential complications. Custom Abutments: Abutments are the connectors between the implant and the crown. By using custom-designed abutments, Dr. Zimmerman ensures a perfect fit between the implant and the crown, creating a natural-looking and stable restoration.

About Downtown Dental Syracuse

Downtown Dental Syracuse is a leading dental practice dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate care for patients of all ages. We offer a wide range of services, including dental implants, general dentistry, restorative dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry. Our team of experienced and friendly professionals utilizes advanced technology to ensure optimal results for our patients. Visit our website to learn more.

