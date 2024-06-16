Chomp Dental Simplifies Dental Care Accessibility in Seven Hills with Flexible Payment Options

Seven Hills, QLD, 2024-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Chomp Dental, a trusted local dental practice committed to delivering superior oral healthcare, proudly announces the introduction of flexible payment solutions aimed at making more accessible dental services to the local community.

Recognising the financial concerns that often accompany dental treatments, Chomp Dental is dedicated to ensuring that quality dental care remains within reach for all residents of Seven Hills. With this commitment in mind, Chomp Dental is thrilled to unveil a range of payment options designed to ease the burden of dental expenses while prioritising patients’ oral health needs.

“At Chomp Dental, we believe that everyone deserves access to exceptional dental care without financial barriers standing in the way,” said Dr. Evelyn Yap, founding dentist at Chomp Dental. “Our new flexible payment options are a testament to our unwavering dedication to our patients’ well-being and satisfaction.”

Among the innovative payment solutions now available at Chomp Dental include Eftpos and cash, major bank cards, private health funds, bulk billed kids dental under the Medicare Child Dental Benefits Scheme, and a variety of payment plans such as Afterpay, Zip Pay, and Humm. They also offer interest-free in-house payment plans.

By introducing these diverse payment options, Chomp Dental reaffirms its commitment to providing compassionate, patient-centred care while fostering a positive dental experience for individuals and families in Seven Hills and nearby suburbs. Whether it’s a routine check-up, orthodontic treatment, or cosmetic procedure, Chomp Dental remains dedicated to helping patients achieve optimal oral health without compromising on quality or affordability.

For more information about Chomp Dental’s flexible payment solutions or to schedule an appointment, please visit Chomp Dental or contact their friendly team at (07) 3180 3177.

Join Chomp Dental in its mission to prioritise dental wellness for all, one smile at a time.

