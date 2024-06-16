Farahi Law Firm Welcomes Top Trial Attorney Elizabeth A. Zwibel to Champion Justice and Excellence

Los Angeles, California, 2024-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Farahi Law Firm proudly announces the addition of Elizabeth A. Zwibel, a top trial attorney with over 35 years of extensive trial experience. Atty. Zwibel’s arrival at Farahi Law Firm highlights the firm’s commitment to delivering exceptional legal services and championing the rights of the seriously injured.

Atty. Zwibel’s legal journey began with a Bachelor of Science from Boston University and a Juris Doctor from George Mason University School of Law in 1988. After starting her legal career as a defense litigator in Washington D.C., she transitioned to plaintiff-side litigation, driven by her unwavering dedication to seeking justice.

Throughout her career, Atty. Zwibel has secured numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements, including a groundbreaking $28.5 million verdict in a traumatic brain injury case in 2012 and a landmark $53 million product liability verdict against Ford Motor Company in 2013. Her remarkable achievements also include an $11 million verdict for a car accident case in 2017.

Atty. Zwibel’s professional accolades include being recognized as one of the Top 50 Most Influential Trial Lawyers in the Nation by the National Trial Lawyer Organization and membership in the Nation’s Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. She has also been inducted into the Florida Verdicts Hall of Fame by the Daily Business Review.

By joining Farahi Law Firm, Atty. Zwibel fortifies the firm’s reputation for excellence and client-focused advocacy. Her strategic insights and track record of success align perfectly with the firm’s commitment to delivering unparalleled legal representation for clients facing complex litigation challenges.