From Films to Batteries: A One-Stop Shop for Advanced Materials at Highly-Functional Material Week Osaka, Visitor Registration Now Open

OSAKA, Japan, 2024-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — The future of electronics and batteries is showcased at Highly-Functional Material Week Osaka, Japan’s premier exhibition focused on advanced material technologies, providing a platform from May 8th to 10th, 2024, at INTEX Osaka, for electronics and battery companies to delve into cutting-edge material innovation, engage with global brands, and acquire invaluable insights poised to transform their industries.

As a global leader in technology, Japan is the ideal destination to experience the next generation of materials. From the world’s first commercially viable lithium-ion battery to groundbreaking advancements in lightweight and high-strength carbon fibre composites, Japanese ingenuity has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible. Highly-Functional Material Week Osaka provides a unique opportunity to tap into this rich vein of expertise and explore the latest breakthroughs firsthand.

Featuring over 320 exhibitors, including industry giants like Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Seidensha Electronics Industry Co., and IBS Co., the exhibition boasts an unparalleled range of the latest material technologies. Visitors can delve into a comprehensive exploration of functional films, plastics, cellulose, carbon fiber composites, metals, and ceramics — all essential components for the development of next-generation electronics and batteries.

The exhibition will also showcase a wide range of products and solutions across high-performance and miniaturized electronic components, materials for improved battery efficiency and safety, sustainable and lightweight electronics manufacturing, and more.

Organized by RX Japan, Highly-Functional Material Week Osaka goes beyond a singular exhibition, offering a unique cluster of seven specialized shows catering to specific material sectors: FILMTECH JAPAN, METAL JAPAN, PLASTIC JAPAN, CERAMIC JAPAN, Paint & Coating Japan, Sustainable Material Expo, and Adhesion & Bonding Expo. This targeted approach allows visitors to efficiently explore the areas of greatest interest, maximizing their time and gaining in-depth knowledge.

For a truly holistic experience, Highly-Functional Material Week Osaka 2024 co-locates with Photonix Osaka, a leading exhibition dedicated to optical and laser-related technologies. Divided into three specialized categories — Laser Processing, Optical Components/Materials, and Optical Measurement & Analysis — Photonix Osaka offers a glimpse into the future of how materials and light interact to shape next-generation technologies.

“The co-location of Highly-Functional Material Week Osaka and Photonix Osaka creates an unmatched opportunity for attendees,” says Hongying Zhu, RX Japan Int’l Marketing Specialist at Material Week Osaka. “Visitors can explore the entire value chain, from innovative materials to the latest in photonics technology, all under one roof.”

Pre-registration is mandatory for participation at Highly-Functional Material Week. Visitors are encouraged to register at the official website, https://www.material-expo.jp/osaka/en-gb.html, to explore the latest technologies, engage with experts directly, and seize the opportunity to find suppliers that can enhance the performance of your products or technologies.

