New release: Medical Imaging Market Size, Evaluating Share, Trends, and Emerging Growth for 2024-2030

The Medical Imaging market research is a report that is the result of careful investigation into relevant and useful data. The data that was examined took into account both existing top players and potential new competitors. Medical Imaging the leading companies’ commercial strategies, as well as the plans of new market applicants, are examined in depth. This research analysis contains a well-explained SWOT analysis, revenue share, and contact information. It also gives information on the market’s growth and capabilities.

The global medical imaging market is expected to grow at a 5.85% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above 62.42 USD billion by 2030 from 38.50 USD billion in 2023.

Some of the Top Companies Influencing in this Market includes:

Canon Medical System Corporation, Carestream Health, Esaote, Fujifilm, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd, Hologic, Konica Minolta, Koninklijke Philips, Samsung Medison, and Siemens Healthineers among others.

Target Audience 2024

Manufacturers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Medical Imaging Market Segment and Subsegment as follow:

Key Market Segments: Medical Imaging Market

Medical Imaging Market by Product Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Computed Tomography

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

X-Ray Devices

Digital

Direct Radiography Systems

Computed Radiography Systems

Analog

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

2d Ultrasound

3d Ultrasound

Medical Imaging Market by Application, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Obstetrics And Gynecology Health

Orthopedics And Musculoskeletal

Neuro And Spine

Cardiovascular And Thoracic

General Imaging

Breast Health

Others

Medical Imaging Market by End User, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Regional Analysis for Medical Imaging Market:

The Medical Imaging research details the market area, which is further broken down into sub-regions and countries/regions. This part of the study includes information on profit prospects in addition to market share in each nation and sub-region. The market shares and growth rate of each region, nation, and sub-region throughout the forecast period are discussed in this of the study.

The United States of America (USA and Canada)

The European Union (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia and the Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

The continent of Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Key points covered in the report: –

The pivotal aspect considered in the global Medical Imaging Market report consists of the major competitors functioning in the global market.

The report includes profiles of companies with prominent positions in the global market.

The sales, corporate strategies and technical capabilities of key manufacturers are also mentioned in the report.

The driving factors for the growth of the global Medical Imaging Market are thoroughly explained along with in-depth descriptions of the industry end users.

