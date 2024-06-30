Global Active Humidifier Devices Market is expected to be contracted to USD 1,206.9 million by 2033 Faces Transition Amidst Shifting Demands | FMI

The global active humidifier devices market is predicted to reach a market value of USD 1,264.4 million in 2023. By 2033, the industry’s size is predicted to be reduced to USD 1,206.9 million.

The manufacturers of active humidifier devices have enjoyed significant growth in the historical period, recording a CAGR of 28.7%. Their peak has been driven by a surge in coronavirus cases. Moreover, these humidifiers observed outrageous demand during the pandemic as they were deployed to deliver humidified air to people requiring breathing aid.

The significance of active humidification throughout mechanical ventilation is well-known in the medical field. Taking the cue, manufacturers introduced several distinct breathing system solutions catering to the patient’s needs.

Unfortunately, the demand for active humidifier devices is continuously spiraling down as COVID-19 cases have subsided. Manufacturers are severely impacted due to this derailing development.

Factors like increasing infectious disorders that inflict respiratory systems and widespread demand for high-flow nasal cannulas in oxygen therapy are sustaining the market growth.

Active humidifier devices pose the risk of infection and have the possibility of water precipitation in the circuit tubing. Consequently, there is a high chance that effective medical devices could soon replace them if manufacturers do not implement relevant changes in the current model.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Active Humidifier Devices Market:

North America’s active humidifier devices industry is projected to acquire the lion’s share in the market. The region has been estimated by FMI to take a share of more than 29.4% in 2023.

Within North America, the United States assumes a dominant position by capturing a big chunk of the regional share. Even globally, the United States is projected to account for a prominent market share of above 27.8% in 2023.

Europe’s active humidifier devices industry is anticipated to follow after North America. The region is expected to represent a value share exceeding 12.2% in 2023.

Germany market has a significant role in the regional market’s growth. In 2022, the market acquired a 4% share on a global scale.

Japan is expected to contribute a value share surpassing 9.7% in 2023.

Australia and India are expected to exhibit a negative growth rate in the future and are estimated to register CAGR of -1.3% and -2.8%, respectively.

China is projected to display a CAGR of 1.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The United Kingdom’s active humidifier devices industry is expected to observe a momentum of 0.1% CAGR.

Based on product type, the electronic humidifiers segment is projected to record a value share of 55.79% over the forecast period.

Adults are the leading age group segment utilizing active humidifier devices. The segment constitutes a market share of 87.99% over the coming years.

Based on application, the invasive ventilation segment shared 47% of the market growth.

Hospitals are the leading end users of active humidifier devices. The segment forms 64.5% of the overall market share.

Historical vs. Forecast Direction of Active Humidifier Devices Manufacturers:

Active humidifier device manufacturers are slowly losing their grip on the market simply due to abated COVID-19 scenario. The industry enjoyed massive growth in the past few years, recording a spike of 28.7%. Presently, the market has taken a sharp plunge of -0.5% CAGR.

Hamilton Medical introduced an active humidifier -H900, in the United States in September 2016 to illustrate the historical market growth. The release took place post the 510(k) clearance. The device offers ease of use, ergonomics, and enhanced handling. The company dived deep into “Intelligent Ventilation” concepts to introduce them in devices directly included in critical care ventilation.

Long-term Strategies Adopted by Key Players to Sustain their Stance in the Market:

Companies in the global active humidifier devices industry are actively pursuing collaborations, partnerships, and agreements with both established and emerging market players to enhance their market position. Moreover, recent acquisitions are significantly boosting manufacturers’ efforts to seize a larger market share.

Notable Market Developments:

In January 2021, Vadi Medical Technology expanded its humidifier portfolio by introducing the VH3000-220 Humidifier alongside its existing range.

Intersurgical Ltd. established a new office in Canada, facilitating direct operations and product availability for Canadian hospitals.

WILAmed GmbH launched the AIRcon Gen2 Respiratory Humidifier in 2019, replacing the Gen 1 model and advancing respiratory humidification technology.

Market Dominance by Key Players in the Market:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Philips Respironics)

Vapotherm

Teleflex Corporation

ResMed Corporation

VINCENT MEDICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Armstrong Medical (an Eakin Company)

Breas Medical AB (Subsidiary of Fosun Pharma)

BMC Medical Co., Ltd

Hamilton Medical AG

SunMed

WILAmed GmbH

Flexicare (Group) Limited

Penlon Limited

DEAS S.R.L.

Intersurgical Ltd

Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd.

Shenyang RMS MEDICAL TECH CO., LTD

GaleMed Corporation

Vadi Medical Technology Co, Ltd.

Active Humidifier Devices by Category:

Product Type:

Heated/electronic Humidifiers

Bubble Humidifiers

Accessories

Age Group:

Adult

Pediatric

Neonates

Application:

Invasive Ventilation

Non-invasive Ventilation nCPAP (Nasal Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) Bubble CPAP (Bubble Continuous Positive Airway Pressure)

High Flow Oxygen Therapy

End User:

Hospitals Less than 100 Beds 100-300 Beds 300-500 Beds 500 Beds and More

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Sleep Centers

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

