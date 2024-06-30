Global Advanced Wound Care Market Projected to Reach Steady Growth USD 14,667.7 Million by 2034, with a CAGR of 2.4% | FMI

The global advanced wound care market is poised for substantial growth, as revealed by a recent market analysis conducted by FMI. The report forecasts a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.4% over the next decade, with the market value expected to surge to USD 14,667.7 million by 2034. Notably, the advance wound care market is anticipated to be valued at USD 11,521.11 million in 2024, underscoring a promising trajectory of expansion.

Several key factors are driving this remarkable growth:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Wounds : Chronic wounds, including diabetic ulcers and pressure injuries, are witnessing a surge in prevalence. Contributing to this trend are factors such as diabetes, obesity, and an aging population.

: Chronic wounds, including diabetic ulcers and pressure injuries, are witnessing a surge in prevalence. Contributing to this trend are factors such as diabetes, obesity, and an aging population. Burgeoning Geriatric Population : The global demographic landscape is undergoing a significant shift, characterized by a rapidly aging population. This demographic transition is accompanied by a higher prevalence of age-related conditions, consequently increasing the incidence of chronic wounds.

: The global demographic landscape is undergoing a significant shift, characterized by a rapidly aging population. This demographic transition is accompanied by a higher prevalence of age-related conditions, consequently increasing the incidence of chronic wounds. Advancements in Wound Care Technology: The landscape of wound care is witnessing continuous innovation, with the development of advanced solutions like innovative dressings and negative pressure wound therapy devices. These technological advancements not only enhance healing outcomes but also prioritize patient comfort, thus driving the demand for advanced wound care products.

“The advanced wound care market is poised for steady and consistent growth,” says FMI. “The rising burden of chronic wounds, coupled with an aging population and advancements in technology, are creating a strong demand for advanced wound care solutions.”

This highlights the promising future of the advanced wound care market. The increasing demand for effective wound management solutions presents a significant opportunity for market players in the healthcare industry.

The healthcare landscape’s evolving dynamics, coupled with a growing emphasis on patient outcomes and quality of care, are driving the demand for advanced wound care products and services. The forecasted CAGR signifies a sustained and consistent uptrend, creating lucrative opportunities for stakeholders in the global wound care market.

Competitive Landscape:

The advanced wound care management market, marked by a substantial participant base, is characterized by high fragmentation. As technology progresses, patients dealing with chronic wounds witness an improved quality of life. To bolster their market presence, industry entities are adopting diverse growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches.

Recent Developments:

In November 2023, Smith & Nephew acquired CartiHeal, a prominent biomedical company recognized for its development of a biocompatible, coral-based off-the-shelf implant designed for damaged joints.

Also in November 2023, NICEF and the Baxter International Foundation joined forces for a three-year water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) initiative in Egypt, targeting five governorates in Upper Egypt—Aswan, Assiut, Qena, Minya, and Luxor.

In December 2022, French firm Urgo achieved a significant milestone in its USD106 million Genesis project, dedicated to the development of artificial skin for burn victims, thereby eliminating the necessity for repeated skin grafts.

Some of the Key Players Operating in Advance Wound Care Market Include:

Smith & Nephew

Molnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group PLC

Baxter International

URGO Medical

Coloplast Corp.

Medtronic

3M

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

Medline Industries

Key Segments Covered in the Advance Wound Care Market Report:

Product:

Hydrogels Dressings Antimicrobial Hydrogel Dressings Non-Antimicrobial Hydrogel Dressings

Semi-Permeable Films Dressings Semi-Permeable Films Dressings Antimicrobial Bordered Film Dressings Antimicrobial Non-Bordered Film Dressings

Semi-Permeable Films Dressings Non-Antimicrobial Bordered Film Dressings Non-Antimicrobial Non-Bordered Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings Antimicrobial Alginate Dressings Non-Antimicrobial Alginate Dressings

Foam Dressings Antimicrobial Foam Dressings Antimicrobial Bordered Foam Dressings Antimicrobial Non-Bordered Foam Dressings

Non-Antimicrobial Foam Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings Antimicrobial Hydrocolloid Dressings Non-Antimicrobial Hydrocolloid Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Contact Layer

Super Absorbent Dressings

Compression System

Antimicrobial Gels

Antimicrobial Powder

Concentrated Surfactant

Skin Protectants

Wound Cleansers

Honey Dressings

Unna Boots

Tapes

Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales Hospitals Long-Term Care Centers

Retail Sales

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

