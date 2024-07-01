Donna Marcus Co-Moderates Seminar for the Montgomery County Bar Association’s Women in the Law Committee

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Donna M. Marcus, Esq., a family law attorney with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, recently co-moderated a seminar for the Montgomery County Bar Association’s Women in the Law Committee. The seminar, titled “The Importance of Civility in the Law,” took place on April 25, 2024, from 12:00 to 1:30 PM.

In addition to the co-moderators, the event featured two speakers who provided attendees with information and tools needed to ensure they practice with civility, responsibility, and professionalism while also avoiding ethical issues as they navigate cases that involve challenging opposing counsel, contentious parties, and others. Participants of the seminar earned 1 Legal Ethics credit.

Donna Marcus is an experienced moderator. She moderated the 2023 Toby Lynn Dickman Seminar and served as the Co-Chair of the 2019 Toby Lynn Dickman Seminar Committee. Ms. Marcus provides comprehensive legal counsel to her family law clients dealing with matters such as divorce, child custody, and child support. Prior to working with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, in the capacity of Assistant District Attorney in Philadelphia, Ms. Marcus represented plaintiffs and the Department of Public Assistance in actions including interstate, paternity, appeals, and contempt hearings. As an active member of the Montgomery Bar Association (MBA), Ms. Marcus serves as Vice-Chair of the MBA’s Membership/Development Committee, Co-Chair of the Women in the Law Committee and is a member of the MBA’s Family Law Section and Bench Bar Committee.

