Future Electronics Hosted Webinar on FPGA Advantages in Cyber Security with Security Pattern

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted a webinar focusing on the advantages of using Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) in cyber security equipment. Organized in collaboration with Security Pattern, a renowned design house specializing in cryptography and enhanced security, the webinar aimed to delve into the pivotal role of FPGAs in addressing the escalating cyber security demands of modern embedded applications.

The one hour webinar commenced with an overview of cyber security requirements in contemporary embedded applications, followed by an exploration of the flexibility, security, and redundancy offered by FPGAs. Attendees gained insights into the looming threats posed by quantum computing and the implementation of post-quantum cryptography algorithms in FPGAs.

During the webinar, experts from Future Electronics and Security Pattern highlighted the efficacy of FPGAs in executing post-quantum cryptography algorithms and the advantages of hardware flexibility in bolstering security architecture. Specific security functions such as Lattice PFR, Lattice Sentry, and Microchip FPGAs were also examined in detail.

The webinar culminated with an interactive Q&A session, allowing participants to engage directly with experts and address any queries they had regarding FPGA utilization in cyber security applications.

Future Electronics is proud to have hosted this insightful webinar, providing cyber security professionals, design engineers, and industry stakeholders with valuable insights into the integration of FPGAs in cyber security equipment.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###