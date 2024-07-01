Dr. David K. Dennison on a Mission to Spread Awareness on Controlling Gingivitis in Houston

Houston, TX, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. David K. Dennison, a leading periodontist at University Periodontal Associates, is on a mission to raise awareness and educate the Houston community about the importance of controlling gingivitis. With over 20 years of experience in periodontal care, Dr. Dennison is committed to improving oral health and preventing the progression of this common but serious gum disease.

Gingivitis, characterized by red, swollen, and bleeding gums, affects nearly half of American adults, yet it is often overlooked until it progresses to more severe stages of periodontal disease. Dr. Dennison emphasizes that early detection and treatment are crucial in preventing tooth loss and other serious health issues linked to gum disease, such as heart disease and diabetes.

“Preventing gingivitis starts with good oral hygiene and regular dental check-ups,” says Dr. Dennison. “My goal is to empower the Houston community with the knowledge and tools they need to maintain healthy gums and overall well-being.”

As part of his awareness campaign, Dr. Dennison is hosting a series of free educational seminars and workshops throughout Houston. These sessions will cover topics such as proper brushing and flossing techniques, the importance of routine dental visits, and lifestyle changes that can help prevent gum disease. Additionally, Dr. Dennison and his team will provide free initial gum health screenings at various community centers and local events.

University Periodontal Associates, renowned for its state-of-the-art periodontal treatments and patient-centered care, fully supports Dr. Dennison’s initiative. The practice is dedicated to offering the highest standard of care, utilizing advanced technologies to treat and manage periodontal diseases effectively.

For more information on Dr. David K. Dennison’s efforts to combat gingivitis in Houston, or to schedule a free gum health screening, please call (713) 523-9040.

About Dr. David K. Dennison Dr. David K. Dennison is a distinguished periodontist based in Houston, TX. With extensive training and a passion for patient education, he has dedicated his career to advancing periodontal health through comprehensive care and community outreach.

Contact: University Periodontal Associates

Address: 3100 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77098

Phone: (713) 523-9040

Email: radiographs@swbell.net

Website: gums-houston.com