Transforming Grief into Hope: Crowdfunding Campaign Launches to Bring Children’s Book ‘Jurni’ to Life as Animated Short Film

WOODBRIDGE, USA, 2024-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Author and graphic designer Nikos Cox is excited to announce the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to fund an animated short film adaptation of the illustrated children’s book, Jurni. Originally published in 2020, Jurni has touched the hearts of children and adults alike with its poignant story of a young girl overcoming her deepest fears to win a competition in hopes of seeing her mother again.

The book, illustrated by the talented Britney Liu, was created to help children, parents, teachers, and caregivers deal with grief and loss. “Grief is a universal experience, and healthy conversations at a young age can help kids and adults learn to deal with losing friends and loved ones,” says Nikos Cox.

To bring Jurni’s story to a wider audience, Nikos Cox has partnered with BluBlu Studios, an award-winning animation company known for their exceptional storytelling and commitment to societal causes. BluBlu Studios recently won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival for their work on Porcelain War. Their expertise in creating impactful educational and advocacy content for young audiences makes them the perfect collaborators for this project.

“Jurni was initially conceived as an animated short film, and now it has a chance to come to life,” adds Nikos Cox. “By transforming the book into an animated film, we aim to reach even more people worldwide and facilitate healing and understanding.”

The Kickstarter campaign seeks to raise funds to cover animation, scoring, post-production work, and backer rewards. Supporters of the campaign will have the opportunity to receive exclusive rewards, including early access to the film, special edition artwork, and more.

“We plan to share Jurni at film festivals and eventually on streaming services, reaching a wide audience and sparking important conversations about grief, resilience, and hope,” says Nikos Cox. “Your support will help us bring Jurni’s story to life and provide a valuable resource for children and families dealing with grief and trauma.”

To support the Jurni Kickstarter campaign and learn more about the project, visit (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nikosc/jurni-animated-short-film).

About Nikos Cox:

Nikos Cox is a graphic designer turned author, passionate about creating stories that address major life changes and emotional challenges for children and their families. Jurni is the first in a series of stories aimed at helping kids navigate difficult experiences.

About BluBlu Studios:

BluBlu Studios, a global powerhouse in animation production, is renowned for its exceptional storytelling and artistic prowess. With a diverse team and a commitment to educational and societal causes, BluBlu Studios creates animations that inspire and educate audiences worldwide.

Contact:

Nikos Cox

Website: https://thejurni.co/

Email: info@thejurni.co

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nikosc/jurni-animated-short-film