Klüber Lubrication announces investment of INR 142 Crores to expand its plant in India.

Mysore, India, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Klüber Lubrication, a global expert in specialty lubricants, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its operations facility in Mysore, set to be fully operational at the latest by the beginning of 2027. Klüber India’s manufacturing plant in Mysore is spread over 17000 sq. m at present and produces world-class specialty lubricants. The company recently announced an investment of INR 142 Crores that will further bolster its operations in the country and reiterate its commitment to “Make in India” by increasing domestic production.

The plant will feature a cutting-edge production facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology tailored to Klüber Lubrication’s specialized needs. As a part of the investments, Klüber will attain new certifications such as IATF (for automotive customers) and ISO 21469 (for food grade lubricants), while boosting the R&D infrastructure and increasing the speed to market for new products. Klüber Lubrication is poised to leverage these enhancements to amplify its operations, introduce high-value product lines, and facilitate the seamless relocation of global products to better serve its clientele.

Recently, a ground breaking ceremony was held to kick off the project at Mysore which was graced by the esteemed Freudenberg Chemical Specialities board members – Dr. Joerg Matthias Grossmann, Mr. Filip Krulis, Dr. Sebastian Weiss, Klüber Board members – Dr. Wolfgang Sammer, Mr. Markus Murmann, the Klüber India leadership team – Mr. Hitendra Bhargava, Mr. Vishal Almal and Mr. Kanakaraju Thangavel, and Head of Global Product Innovation & Regional Board Member APAC, Dr. Stefan Seemeyer

Hitendra Bhargava, CEO and Regional Management Board Member Asia Pacific at Klüber Lubrication, emphasized the transformative impact of this expansion, stating, “By integrating a new production hall and world class infrastructure, we aim is to offer state-of-the-art speciality products which will be locally manufactured. Ultimately, this initiative is in sync with the self-reliance India mission (Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan) launched by the Government of India. This investment helps us to be closer and faster to our customers not just in India, but in the entire APAC region.

Kanakaraju Thangavel, CTO of Klüber Lubrication India added on the regional impact of this expansion, “This a big benefit to our customers in south-east Asia, especially considering the supply chain challenges the world has seen in the last few years owing to geo-political disruptions. This investment reflects our confidence in the region and our dedication to exceeding customer expectations. We are ready to elevate operations, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to the region’s development.”

Klüber Lubrication’s expansion in Mysore also underscores the organization’s focus on sustainability – with the aid of solar panels installed on the roof, the plant derives more than half of its energy from renewable sources. Klüber Lubrication in 2024, has won the prestigious EcoVadis gold medal for sustainability for the 3rd time in a row which puts it in the best 5% companies among more than 130,000 companies rated worldwide.

About the Freudenberg Group

Freudenberg is a 175-year-old global technology group that strengthens its customers and society long-term through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for about 40 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, batteries and fuel cells, technical textiles, filters, cleaning technologies and products, specialty chemicals and medical products.

Innovation strength, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. In 2023, the Freudenberg Group employed over 52,000 people in around 60 countries worldwide and generated sales of about €12 billion. Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 15 production sites around India, across several different industries, and employs around 3,000 people at 50 locations. For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com

About Freudenberg Chemical Specialities

Freudenberg Chemical Specialities Munich was founded in 2004 as a new Business Group within the Freudenberg Group. Freudenberg Chemical Specialities is a lean, market-oriented organisation with a Management Board and Corporate Functions. Its objective is to promote innovation potential in its field of activities and to expand worldwide market leadership in special lubricants and release agents. The Business Group includes five largely independent divisions that are active in more than 50 countries: Klüber Lubrication, Chem-Trend, SurTec, Capol and OKS.

About Klüber Lubrication

Klüber Lubrication is the world leader in speciality lubricants, offering high-end tribological solutions to virtually all industries and markets worldwide. Most products are developed and made to specific customer requirements. During its more than 90 years of existence, Klüber Lubrication has provided high-quality lubricants, through consultation and extensive services, which has earned it an excellent reputation in the market. The company holds all common industrial certifications and operates a test bay hardly rivalled in the lubricants industry.

Klüber Lubrication, set up in Munich in 1929, is today part of Freudenberg Chemical Specialities SE & Co. KG, a Business Group of the Freudenberg Group, Weinheim. Klüber Lubrication has about 2.000 employees in more than 30 countries. Klüber Lubrication India Pvt Ltd established in 1999 is headquartered in Bengaluru with a manufacturing plant, R&D, tribology and analytics departments located in Mysuru. https://www.klueber.com/in/en/