Schindler’s Garage Expands Service Offerings

Floyds Knobs, Indiana, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Schindler’s Garage, a trusted name in the Southern Indiana automotive community, is excited to announce the expansion of its service offerings to include key making and computer programming to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

As a cornerstone of the Southern Indiana automotive community, Schindler’s Garage has earned a reputation for trust and reliability. From thorough diagnostics to meticulous repairs, the experienced team at Schindler’s Garage ensures that every vehicle receives the care it deserves. As a NAPA AutoCare Center, we adhere to the highest standards of quality and service. We take pride in offering a comprehensive range of automotive services, from routine preventive maintenance to complex repairs. Whether it’s brake repairs, engine diagnostics, or routine maintenance, customers can trust Schindler’s Garage for reliable service and peace of mind on the road.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our service offerings to include key making and computer programming,” said Joseph Schindler, the owner of Schindler’s Garage. “As technology continues to advance in the automotive industry, we are committed to staying ahead of the curve and providing our customers with the highest level of service and convenience.”

With the addition of key-making and computer programming services, Schindler’s Garage further solidifies its position as a one-stop shop for all automotive needs. When you choose us, you’re not just choosing an auto repair shop; you’re choosing a partner that is dedicated to keeping you on the road safely and reliably. Our NAPA Peace of Mind Warranty provides nationwide coverage for qualifying services, giving you the confidence to drive with peace of mind. Whether customers require replacement keys, key fob programming, or computer diagnostics, the expert technicians at Schindler’s Garage are equipped with the knowledge and tools to deliver exceptional results.

“At Schindler’s Garage, our customers’ satisfaction is our top priority,” said Joseph Schindler. “By expanding our service offerings, we aim to provide our customers with added convenience and peace of mind knowing that they can rely on us for all their automotive needs.”

Experience the difference at Schindler’s Garage. With over five decades of experience and a commitment to excellence, Schindler’s Garage remains the trusted choice for auto repair services in Southern Indiana. For more information about Schindler’s Garage and its expanded service offerings, visit www.schindlersgarage.com or give them a call at (812) 944-5727.