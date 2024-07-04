Join Future Electronics and NXP for Webinar on MPUs and New Goldilocks Toolkit

London, UK, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, in collaboration with NXP Semiconductors, will be hosting an exciting webinar to introduce NXP’s new MPU portfolio and the Future Electronics Goldilocks demonstration platform.

During the one-hour webinar, attendees will be provided with an in-depth look at the i.MX 93, i.MX 91, and i.MX 95 Apps processors, highlighting their unparalleled performance, efficiency, and versatility for a broad range of applications. Experts from Future Electronics and NXP will discuss how these advancements are set to revolutionize the landscape of embedded computing.

The event will also feature the Future Electronics Goldilocks kit with the i.MX 8M Plus, a comprehensive toolkit designed to complement and enhance the capabilities of NXP’s MPU portfolio. This demonstration platform includes multiple cutting-edge technologies such as ultra-wideband (UWB), providing developers with robust tools to innovate and excel in their projects.

Participants, ranging from seasoned developers to newcomers in embedded systems, will gain valuable insights into the future of MPU technology. The webinar will conclude with a lively Q&A session, where attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with industry experts, further exploring the potential of NXP’s latest offerings and the Goldilocks kit.

Future Electronics is proud to continue its tradition of bringing the latest technological advancements to the forefront, empowering its clients to stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape.

###