Haute Vue Villa offers special rates for the Roots du Lac Reggae Festival in Montauroux

Montauroux, France, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — The mid-June Roots Reggae Festival in Montauroux has become an increasingly popular annual event in Provence. To celebrate the opening of the season, Haute Vue is offering a 10% discount voucher to customers who book directly and stay in Montauroux for the festival.

Haute Vue is a large holiday home in Montauroux, with stunning panoramic views, private pool, super-fast WiFi and modern air conditioning. It is just a short taxi ride from the Festival site and just a 4 minute walk from the Place du Clos in the center of the village.

About the Roots du Lac reggae festival

Since 2018, this eco-friendly, upbeat, family-oriented music festival has grown in popularity. It takes place over two days and is essentially a roots festival; so a lot of dub, ska, reggae and tropical house music. If you love Bob Marley (and who doesn’t, frankly) then you’ll love this festival!

The venue is Terrain Laroche (part of the Collège De Léonard de Vinci; a large middle school). As well as the main stage, there is a city eco-village, creative workshops, a wellness area and the all-important food and portaloo. There is free parking on site, as well as camping and caravan provision.

The dates for the 6th Edition of the Festival are Friday June 14 & Saturday June 15, 2024. As usual, the Friday night (18:00-24:00) is all about the Sound Systems, with the live acts on the Saturday afternoon and evening. The confirmed line-up includes:

DUB COAST CREW [SOUND SYSTEM]

WALKING MESS [GUESTS]

BARAKA [SOUND SYSTEM]

CIAO BASTA

TAKE IT EASY

F.I MUSIC FEAT LA VENUS DE MELO

KAYABINGHIS

NATTY CREW

THE CHILLERS

THE SETTERS

Tickets are €10 for the Friday, €15 on Saturday, or €20 (in advance) for a 2-day pass. Kids under 14 go free. So, yes this is excellent value, when compared to larger festivals (and just as much fun).

David Viney, Manager of Haute Vue, said: “For me, the highlight of the 2023 festival was Jah Legacy performing on a very high quality sound stage. They are a local band – from Saint-Raphaël – and they really raised the roof with their set. Who will emerge as the stars of 2024? We can’t wait to find out!”

About Haute Vue Villa

Sleeping 10/12 in 5/6 bedrooms, Haute Vue is the perfect central base for a holiday in the South of France; close to the beautiful perched villages of Provence and in easy reach of the beaches and sights of the sparkling Côte d’Azur.

Fully refurbished in 2023, the accommodation is laid out over two floors, with five double bedrooms and four bathrooms. A multi-use room adjacent to the master bedroom can serve as a nursery, games room, office, or (with a sofa bed) a sixth bedroom. A huge through lounge/dining room and well-equipped Provençal kitchen open out onto a terrace, private infinity pool, shaded veranda, and an amazing panoramic view over the valley.

Subject to continuing availability, please use the discount code REGGAE10 to book direct at our website for any holiday that straddles the dates of the festival:https://www.haute-vue.com.

Contact info

David Viney,+33 75 7 69 03 89