Future Electronics Hosts Tech Day Seminar Series in Beijing, China

Beijing, China, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is thrilled to announce the upcoming Future Tech Day seminar in Beijing, China, an innovative seminar series poised to revolutionize industrial development through cutting-edge solutions and forward-thinking strategies.

The seminar will commence with an opening session led by Future Electronics, providing an overview of current technology trends, future design strategies, and solutions from Future Design Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a brief Q&A session to address any inquiries.

Following the opening session, leading semiconductor suppliers will take the stage to present their innovative solutions tailored to industrial needs. The agenda includes presentations from NXP Semiconductors on microcontroller and microprocessor units (MCUs and MPUs); followed by a presentation by onsemi on industrial automation solutions. Power Integration will present on high voltage PowiGaN for mid power applications, followed by Lattice’s presentation on industrial automation. Representatives from Melexis will conclude the session.

Each presentation will delve into the unique features and applications of their respective technologies, providing attendees with valuable insights into the latest developments in the industry.

Additionally, there will be a brief tea break during the event, allowing participants to network with experts from Future Electronics, NXP, Lattice and others while engaging in hands-on demonstrations.

Future Electronics is committed to providing a platform for industry professionals to stay informed about emerging technologies and trends, empowering them to drive innovation and success in their respective fields.

