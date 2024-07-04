Global Cosmetic Implants Market highlighting dental implants is forecasted to hit a significant USD 17.9 Billion by 2032

The global cosmetic implants market size is estimated to garner USD 17.9 Billion while exhibiting a 5.8% CAGR by 2032. The growing support from several governments is likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years. The industry is expected to secure USD 10.2 Billion in 2022.

Increasing expenditure on healthcare, growing awareness about cosmetic procedures, and an increasing number of specialty clinics and ambulatory centres will further expand the size of cosmetic implants market in the future. The growing influence of social media and the rising awareness among individuals about physical appearance drive the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

As per the analysis, the dental implants segment is anticipated to hold remunerative opportunities for the global cosmetic implants market. Various developing countries are making significant developments in their budgets, thereby, offering lucrative opportunities to players in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global market for cosmetic implants to nearly double by the end of 2032

By product type, the dental implants segment is expected to record a 5.8% CAGR by 2032

By raw material, the polymer implant segment to expand at a 5.9% growth rate during the forecast period

The U.S market to garner USD 6.4 Billion and record a 5.5% CAGR from 2022-2032

Market in China to procure USD 1.3 Billion, expanding at a 5.1% growth rate during the assessment period

“Rising demand for cosmetic procedures & growing technological advancements in the healthcare sector is expected to fuel the demand of cosmetic implants market over the forecast period,” says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

What are the Factors Hampering the Global Cosmetic Implants Market?

Despite the growing popularity of cosmetic implants, various factors are likely to pose a threat to the growth of the cosmetic implants market during the forecast period. The high cost of cosmetic implants and the threat of malfunctioning are some of the prominent factors anticipated to hinder the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Also, high chances of surgical complications, increasing cost of cosmetic surgeries, adverse effects of the cosmetic surgery, and lack of proper healthcare facilities across some developing economies are projected to harm the growth of the Cosmetic Implants Market over the forecast period. Lack of awareness of the operational effectiveness and other benefits of the technologically advanced implant systems restrain the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Eminent players of the global cosmetic implants market include –

3M Company

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Sientra Inc.

GC Aesthetics Plc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Straumann

Johnson & Johnson

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Cochlear Ltd.

Henry Schein Inc.

Recent Key Developments Among Players Include:

In January 2022 – Sientra, Inc. announced the acquisition of all of the assets related to AuraGen Aesthetic, LLC’s novel fat grafting technology, the AuraGen with AuraClens. The AuraGen system was developed by leading researchers and plastic surgeons. AuraGen’s transformative fat grafting system includes the face, potentially replacing currently available procedures using synthetic fillers with a procedure that uses the patient’s own tissue.

In May 2022, GC Aesthetics®, Inc. announced the launch of an innovative Nipple Areola Complex (NAC). This unrivaled medical device is the answer to a well-known clinical need of thousands of women around the world. Until now, a variety of surgical techniques are used to try to reconstruct the nipple-areola complex with none providing a long-term aesthetic solution.

Key Segments Covered in the Cosmetic Implants Industry Survey:

Product Type:

Cosmetic Breast Implants

Cosmetic Facial Implants

Cosmetic Dental Implants

Other Cosmetic Implants

Raw Material:

Biomaterial implants in Cosmetic Implants

Metal implants in Cosmetic Implants

Polymers Implants in Cosmetic Implants

Ceramic Implant in Cosmetic Implants

Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

