Together Unlock Global Opportunities — RX Greater China Launches ‘Hello China Hello World’ 2024 Campaign

China, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — As China accelerates its high-standard opening-up and launches a large-scale equipment renewal plan across the country beginning in 2024, entrance to its vibrant economy has never been more lucrative. To provide the global community a launchpad into intensely rich possibilities, the leading event organizer RX Greater China (RXGC) is launching the ’Hello China Hello World’ 2024 global campaign centered on ‘Together Unlock Global Opportunities’.

RXGC hosts dozens of trade shows in China. This pivotal campaign underscores RXGC‘s commitment to fostering a comprehensive ecosystem for driving international exchange, cooperation, and overall economic development across seven major industry clusters including automotive manufacturing, electronic manufacturing, material manufacturing, medical and healthcare, printing and packaging, gifts and retail, food and beverage. With China’s foreign trade experiencing a 5.7% year-on-year increase in the first four months of 2024, RXGC aims to redefine global trade connections and introduce a new era of business opportunities and growth.

The “Hello China Hello World 2024″ campaign soars beyond its first iteration in 2023, whereby RXGC leveraged its global network and industry influence to support international exhibitors and buyers in returning to the Chinese market last year, attracting about 2,000 international exhibitors, 50 national pavilions, and more than 30,000 international visitors from over 100 countries to its show floor in China. The event facilitated the rebuilding of crucial business connections between Chinese and international enterprises, as well as the reshaping of the global supply chain. Our campaign’s threefold focus in 2024 emphasizes Insights, Partnerships, and Opportunities. We’ll share updates on China’s compelling investment prospects, fostering an environment ripe for partnerships. The campaign encapsulates vision, ambition, and the promise of sustainable growth, which will be achieved through collaborative endeavors like forums, seminars, national pavilions, country days, matchmaking sessions for overseas visitor groups, and more. With China’s unrivaled economic growth potential, we will help companies capitalize on expansive trade and export possibilities.

By the end of April 2024, RXGC has successfully held a good number of flagship events across the country, including World Expo of Packaging Industry (WEPACK), China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), NEPCON China, and Shenzhen International Gifts and Home Products Fair, receiving enthusiastic applause from international exhibitors and visitors.

At the 89th CMEF, Mr. Zhao Yao, Managing Director of Omron Healthcare (China) Co., Ltd., said: ” CMEF is an excellent platform to capture the development trends of China’s medical and healthcare industry and promote exchange and cooperation with business partners in medical industry.”

Mr. Muhammad Waqas Musani, CEO of LEGEND PACK PRIVATE LIMITED from Pakistan, shared his unforgettable experience at WEPACK 2024: “WEPACK was amazing and the team did a fantastic job. I saw various cutting-edge technologies and innovative achievements in the packaging industry. The event offered me valuable insights into the latest trends, developments, and best practices in packaging industry. The team also facilitated connections and partnerships among exhibitors and attendees to drive industry progress.”

As we intensify our international presence, RXGC is taking its renowned events to the global stage. Its first-ever outbound gifts & home event – RX Huabo Asia Gift Fair, launches in Jakarta, Indonesia, in September 2024. The much-awaited WEPACK ASEAN – Southeast Asia’s Expo of Packaging Industry, returns in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in November.

RXGC aims to deepen its impact across sectors, boosting the globalization of industries and contributing to the prosperity and sustainable development of both Chinese and global economies.

