CENTINELA HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER FULFILLS PROMISE TO THE COMMUNITY: Rescue and Revitalization

Ontario, California, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — 2007 was a turbulent year for residents in need of hospitalization in the City of Inglewood. Three local area hospitals had already closed. MLK Hospital shut its doors in August of 2007; Robert F. Kennedy Medical Center closed in December of 2004, and Daniel Freeman Memorial Hospital closed in September of 2007.

After years of losing money, reductions in services and layoffs, the two local Centinela Freeman Hospitals were also on the verge of closing. However, before this could happen, Prime Healthcare purchased the ailing Centinela Hospital facility. At that time, Prime already owned seven successful community hospitals in California, and with the purchase of the now re-named Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Prime acquired a flagship facility for its growing hospital system.

To prove its commitment, Prime Healthcare made three pledges in support of the medical center:

Prime would bring much-needed long-term financial stability to the hospital. Centinela Hospital Medical Center’s doors would remain open to anyone in need of care. Prime would preserve all existing services, including its Emergency Department.

“As we have with our other community hospitals, we intend to provide Centinela Hospital Medical Center with the tools necessary to deliver the unique range of high-quality health care services that the community has come to depend on,” said Prem Reddy, MD, FACC, FCCP, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Prime Healthcare. An immediate $20 million capital improvement plan to provide much-needed upgrades to the medical center was announced.

Today, Centinela is prospering and among the highest rated hospitals in the nation.

The facility has been named among the “100 Best Community Hospitals” in the nation by Becker’s Healthcare.

Consistently receives “A” ratings from The Leapfrog Group in patient safety – awarded 12 consecutive times since 2018.

Has been named a “100 Top Hospital” in the United States six times based on clinical outcomes and patient experience, most recently by Fortune/Merative (formerly by Truven Health Analytics).

Has been named a Distinguished Hospital for Clinical Excellence and Patient Safety multiple years by Healthgrades – which places Centinela Hospital in the top 5% for quality care of all hospitals in the nation.

Centinela Hospital was recognized by the Lown Institute for outstanding social responsibility, receiving an “A” grade on the 2023-24 Lown Institute Hospitals Index. Centinela Hospital achieved this honor through strong performance across metrics of health equity, patient outcomes, and value of care.

Centinela’s ER is a certified STEMI Center, certified Geriatric Emergency Department., L.A. County Approved Stroke Center and an approved EDAP center (approved for pediatric emergencies)

Centinela Hospital’s dedication to the community it serves is evident by its more than $100 million capital expansion and renovation activity. As a member of Prime Healthcare, Centinela completed a $55 million seismic retrofit project that included the unveiling of a new hospital front entrance, lobby, admitting department, laboratory, gift shop, and administration offices. It expanded its Emergency Department that includes 10,000 square feet of additional space to increase the number of emergency room beds to 52. The increase is vital as more than 60,000 patients come through the Emergency Department annually. Centinela also opened a hybrid cath lab, and pharmacy facilities. Additional campus improvements have included a new emergency power plant and electrical system, a new clinical lab and remodeled physical therapy area, and installation of a third state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab. Some additional upgrades include:

New electronic medical record systems

Upgrades to surgical suites and a new nurse call-light system

In-room patient monitoring equipment

A serenity garden that creates a comfortable, peaceful and quiet place

A 64 slice CT scanner, a digital x-ray system and a nuclear medicine scanner

New surgical systems including anesthesia machines, sterilization equipment, operating tables and surgical tools

In 2022 Centinela became a teaching hospital as part of the Prime West Consortium. Starting as an accredited Internal Medicine residency training program, Centinela now has nearly 30 medical residents. Centinela has plans to expand the program into Emergency Medicine and we are exploring a Cardiology Fellowship. As a teaching hospital, not only is Centinela preparing the next generation of physicians, but patients also benefit by having multiple physicians on their care team.

Future plans for Centinela Hospital Medical Center include a 24-bed, adult psychiatry unit with complete wrap-around services. The need is great in Los Angeles County for mental health services, and Centinela is always focused on meeting community need. Plans are also being developed for a new, 29-bed sub-acute unit to serve patients in need of less acute care.

In closing, the hospital and medical staff have joined forces to transform the culture of the hospital to one of innovation and collaboration. With services such as the Tommy Lasorda Heart Institute, neurosurgery and orthopedics programs, Centinela is one of the leading hospitals in Los Angeles County, more than fulfilling the promises to the community when the hospital joined Prime Healthcare.