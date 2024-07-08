Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata Proves to be Helpful in Relocating Critical Patients

Kolkata, India, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Whenever an air ambulance company is contacted for scheduling a repatriation mission most of them take a lot of time in making arrangements and meeting the needs of the people. This leads to wasting a lot of time in the logistical planning and the health of the patient deteriorates in the meantime. Vedanta Air Ambulance aims to deliver Air Ambulance Services in Kolkata with the efficiency of time and manages everything without wasting a minute so that patients can reach their selected destination without facility difficulties or experiencing delays on the way.

We have a good aviation team including two seasoned pilots who are trained at flying medical flights without causing turbulence of any kind mid-air and handling the complications that occur while shifting patients from an air ambulance. We work hard to make sure no patient feels any sort of discomfort during the way to the healthcare facility and travels longer distance without any hassle caused at any point of the process. With the availability of our prompt service at Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata, you can witness never-ending comfort all along the transfer process.

Witness Never Ending Comfort with Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati

At Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati, we comply with the highest international standards in Critical Care and Advanced Life support services offered to the patients and adhere to the stringent flight safety that can end up making the process of evacuation favorable. The accreditations and positive feedback we earn are the stamps of the quality services that we deliver to the people in need and never compromise with their convenience while they are travelling with us.

Once while we at Air Ambulance in Guwahati were planning for the relocation of a patient with a critical kidney infection we also found that he was a first-grade diabetes patient who needed complete care from start to end of the process. We had a group of skilled medical experts inside the air ambulance who were able to deliver the best medication to the patient and kept his medical state stable until the journey was over. We managed the delivery of care and medication and never let the patient feel any trauma due to the turbulence caused on the way. With our effortlessness, we were able to deliver the best service to the patient and ensured the entire trip was favourable to their well-being.