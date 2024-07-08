ICSI Honored in Annapolis Home Magazine’s Prestigious “The Faces of Annapolis” Series

Virginia, USA, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — ICSI (International Consulting Services Inc.) is proud to announce its recent feature in Annapolis Home Magazine’s prestigious “The Faces of Annapolis” series. This recognition highlights ICSI’s significant contributions to seamless operations like help desk support, cybersecurity threat protection, and protecting companies from data loss.

Celebrating Excellence in Annapolis

Annapolis Home Magazine is well-known for its dedication to showcasing the best of what our vibrant city has to offer. The “Faces of Annapolis” series is a prestigious feature that highlights influential businesses and leaders who are making a profound impact on the community. In this edition, ICSI is honored to be highlighted among Annapolis’s most esteemed companies and professionals.

Our Journey and Commitment

At ICSI, our mission has always been to provide exceptional, fully managed IT services that drive growth and innovation. With a team of experienced professionals, ICSI has consistently provided innovative solutions tailored to meet its clients’ unique needs. This feature in Annapolis Home Magazine underscores the hard work and dedication ICSI puts into every project.

A Community-Focused Approach

Being recognized in “The Faces of Annapolis” is not just an honor for ICSI but a reflection of our commitment to the local community. We believe in fostering a vibrant and dynamic business environment in Annapolis. Our involvement goes beyond business; we are dedicated to contributing to the community’s growth and success. Through monitoring, maintenance, troubleshooting, and advising companies on best products and practices, ICSI, a managed service provider (MSP) based in DC, allows businesses to focus on their core tasks without IT-related distractions.

We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Annapolis Home Magazine for this recognition and to our clients and partners for their continued support. This honour would not have been possible without the trust and confidence you place in us.

About the Author:

ICSI, established in 1987, is a Managed IT Services and Consulting firm. Cities in Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Florida. We provide Managed IT Services to various industries, including Medical Practices, Non-Profit Organizations, Real Estate Offices, Construction Firms, Consulting Agencies, and Engineering Groups. ICSI builds, protects, and advances your business through the best-in-class security and IT infrastructure.