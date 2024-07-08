Spectrum Effect Appoints Shaun McCarthy As President And Chief Revenue Officer

Posted on 2024-07-08

Kirkland, WA, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Spectrum Effect® announced today the appointment of Shaun McCarthy as President and Chief Revenue Officer. Shaun will lead Spectrum Effect’s global business strategy, driving worldwide sales and adoption to accelerate customer success and meet the increasing demand for its AI-driven interference analysis and mitigation solution, Spectrum-NET.

Shaun brings over two decades of expertise leading sales teams and driving go-to-market strategies across the telecom, hyperscale, and technology sectors. Before joining Spectrum Effect, Shaun was President of North America at Nokia, where he facilitated the adoption of transformative networking technologies, leading operators through major architectural evolutions, including the transition to 5G, broadband modernization, and the deployment of private wireless solutions across industries. Shaun previously served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Cisco, where he played a pivotal role in building a world-class sales team and spearheaded strategic M&A activities. Shaun has served on the Board of Directors for both CTIA and 5G Americas and is currently a member of the Joyous Advisory Board.

“Shaun has an impressive track record of building and leading high-performing teams and driving sustainable revenue growth for top-tier companies in the telecom industry,” commented Charles Immendorf, CEO of Spectrum Effect. “We are excited to welcome Shaun to our leadership team and look forward to the next chapter of our journey as we scale our business with Shaun leading our ambitious growth strategy.”

“Spectrum-NET harnesses the power of AI and automation, enabling mobile operators to quickly pinpoint and eliminate RF interference, driving tangible benefits across their networks. By reducing churn and improving user experience, it not only boosts top-line results but also materially reduces bottom-line operational costs, ensuring maximum return on investment in their substantial 5G investments,” said Shaun McCarthy. “I am thrilled to join the Spectrum Effect team and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success.”

About Spectrum Effect

Spectrum Effect’s mission is to solve the most challenging and costly problems in the wireless industry through innovation and automation. With a passion for disruptive technologies and engineering excellence, Spectrum Effect has created Spectrum-NET, the industry’s leading solution for the automated ML-driven analysis and mitigation of RF interference. With Spectrum-NET, operators across the globe are rapidly addressing RF interference, improving network KPIs, surgically deploying their field assets, gaining insights into spectral efficiency, and saving significant OPEX and CAPEX. www.spectrumeffect.com.

 

