Spectrum Effect Appoints Shaun McCarthy As President And Chief Revenue Officer

Shaun brings over two decades of expertise leading sales teams and driving go-to-market strategies across the telecom, hyperscale, and technology sectors. Before joining Spectrum Effect, Shaun was President of North America at Nokia, where he facilitated the adoption of transformative networking technologies, leading operators through major architectural evolutions, including the transition to 5G, broadband modernization, and the deployment of private wireless solutions across industries. Shaun previously served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Cisco, where he played a pivotal role in building a world-class sales team and spearheaded strategic M&A activities. Shaun has served on the Board of Directors for both CTIA and 5G Americas and is currently a member of the Joyous Advisory Board.

“Shaun has an impressive track record of building and leading high-performing teams and driving sustainable revenue growth for top-tier companies in the telecom industry,” commented Charles Immendorf, CEO of Spectrum Effect. “We are excited to welcome Shaun to our leadership team and look forward to the next chapter of our journey as we scale our business with Shaun leading our ambitious growth strategy.”

“Spectrum-NET harnesses the power of AI and automation, enabling mobile operators to quickly pinpoint and eliminate RF interference, driving tangible benefits across their networks. By reducing churn and improving user experience, it not only boosts top-line results but also materially reduces bottom-line operational costs, ensuring maximum return on investment in their substantial 5G investments,” said Shaun McCarthy. “I am thrilled to join the Spectrum Effect team and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success.”