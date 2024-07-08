Tokyo Jewelry FES 2024: A Glittering Showcase of Luxury and Elegance Returns for its Second Year

Tokyo, Japan, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Tokyo Jewelry FES is back for its second edition, for another captivating experience for jewelry enthusiasts of all ages. It is set to surpass all expectations, presenting a grand showcase of exquisite jewelry pieces from around the world. From July 12-14, 2024, Tokyo Big Sight will transform into a dazzling showcase of luxury and elegance, offering a unique opportunity to explore and indulge in the world of jewelry.

This three-day event will feature a wide range of activities and attractions, including workshop, special exhibition, Japan Best Jewellery Wearer Awards and exclusive offers from exhibitors. With 250 exhibitors and an expected attendance of 14,000 visitors, Tokyo Jewelry FES is Japan’s largest scale jewelry B2C event.

Explore Three Sub-Sections Catering to Every Jewelry Enthusiast

1. Jewelry FES: Explore a wide range of jewelry, including diamond jewelry, coloured stone jewelry, gold jewelry, chains, silver jewelry, reform jewelry, second-hand branded jewelry, pearl jewelry, second-hand branded watches, fashion jewelry, second-hand branded bags, and accessories purchase and repair services.

2. Creators FES: Discover original and unique jewelry designs, as well as accessories of original design, showcasing the creativity and talent of jewelry artisans.

3. Mineral and Stones FES: Immerse yourself in the world of gemstones with a stunning display of rubies, topaz, sapphires, aquamarine, emeralds, morganite, garnet, tanzanite, opal, alexandrite, amethyst, sphene, tourmaline, and more.

Engage in a Variety of Activities and Opportunities

Exhibitors and visitors alike can engage in a variety of activities and opportunities, including over-the-counter sales, brand promotions, product purchase and repair services, company PR, and event promotions.

“We are excited to welcome visitors of all ages to Tokyo Jewelry FES,” said Tokyo Jewelry FES Show Director, Yoshihito Waki. “Whether you’re looking to add sparkle to your everyday life or find a timeless piece to cherish, our event offers something for everyone.”

Experience the Magic of Tokyo Jewelry FES – Register Now!

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover the magic of jewelry at Tokyo Jewelry FES 2024. Register now for FREE to secure your spot and indulge in a world of luxury and elegance. For more information and to register, visit Tokyo Jewelry FES at https://www.jewelry-fes.jp/tokyo/en-gb/visit.html?co=press