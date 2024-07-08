Freyr Secures First Place as ‘Innovation Award Winner’ at 2024 SEHTA Healthcare Business Awards

New Jersey, USA, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Freyr Solutions, a leading global Regulatory solutions and services provider, secured first place as ‘Innovation Award Winner’ at the Science & Engineering Health Technologies Alliance (SEHTA) Healthcare Business Awards 2024. The prestigious ceremony, held at The London Institute for Healthcare Engineering (LIHE), celebrated excellence and innovation in the healthcare sector.

Freya, Freyr’s innovative AI-driven Regulatory advisor, clinched the Innovation Award for its groundbreaking approach to simplifying intricate Regulatory processes. It is designed as a Regulatory context-trained advisor, providing accurate and accessible Regulatory insights. By facilitating instant queries and delivering authenticated, referenceable responses, Freya is reshaping the way life sciences enterprises tackle Regulatory complexities.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized with the prestigious Innovation Award. This accolade validates our relentless pursuit of excellence and underscores our steadfast commitment to revolutionizing the Regulatory landscape for the life sciences industry,” said Rajiv Rangan, Co-CEO of Freyr. “Freya epitomizes our vision of innovation-driven solutions that empower our customers to navigate complex Regulatory challenges with unparalleled efficiency and confidence. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering even more transformative solutions for our customers in the future,” Rajiv added.

About Freyr

Freyr Solutions is the largest global Regulatory solutions and services company that offers end-to-end Regulatory solutions to life sciences industries. The services include Regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, clinical research, quality management, and technology solutions such as Regulatory information management systems and Regulatory data integration. Freyr’s expertise in Regulatory affairs makes it a trusted partner for life sciences companies seeking to navigate the complex Regulatory landscape.

• 14+ years in the life sciences Regulatory landscape.

• 1500+ global customers and growing.

• 2100+ in-house Regulatory experts.

• Global presence across 20+ countries.

• 850+ in-country Regulatory affiliates across 120+ countries.

• ISO 9001 & ISO 27001 Certified.

• ISO 27001 Certified for information security management, state-of-the-art infrastructure.

