Intsalite Finserv Limited Launches Neo-Banking Services for SMEs

This new age branchless banking solution will give SMEs the advantage of managing all their payments, collections and reconciliations on a single and seamless interface. With its 100% digital and mobile platform https://intsalitefinserv.in/ is trying to re-invent the practices of a traditional bank while ensuring they are more cost-effective, automated and convenient to suit the needs of today's SMEs. The existing "Intsalite Finserv" platform will provide full-fledged business banking services.

This will help SMEs to avail cash management and other financial services, which were earlier available only to large corporates and ERP solution providers. For this, “Intsalite Finserv” is partnering with banks and other entities and integrating their core banking and marketplace services on its platform. With such partnerships, “Intsalite Finserv” is also providing quick unsecured overdraft, micro loan and business loan facilities to SMEs, which in turn will help solve their credit issues.

Dr. AK Mehra, CEO, Intsalite Finserv, said in a statement, “Driven by favourable government policies and flexible banking institutions, SMEs are rapidly contributing to the growth of our country as well as providing employment. Our banking solution is designed to address the unique requirements of SMEs. It removes the hassles of traditional banking process and policies and provides a seamless and user-friendly experience. More than 5,000 SMEs have joined the platform in the last one month. The response has been encouraging. We are confident that our banking service will connect with SMEs immediately. We are now expanding operations to bring more than 50,000 SMEs on the platform by the end of FY 2025.”