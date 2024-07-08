The Nations Largest EEOC/Family Court Lawsuit Alleging Corruption and Misconduct Unfolding in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — A landmark lawsuit has been filed in the high court of Kansas, exposing alleged corruption and judicial misconduct in Johnson County’s family court system. The $19.2 million lawsuit, spearheaded by a divorced pro se Kansas father without a law license, alleges severe violations of constitutional rights and unprecedented interference by the Johnson County judiciary. This is the nations biggest lawsuit stemming out of America’s family courts that is happening right here in KC and being suppressed on an unprecedented level.

https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/53792119/Escalante_v_Johnson_County,_Kansas_District_Court

The lawsuit, brought forth under the jurisdiction of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), highlights a series of alarming claims against Johnson County’s family court judges, including Chief Judge Charles Droege and Judge Paul Burmaster. The suit accuses these judges of misconduct and intentional deception, severely impacting the due process and constitutional rights of children and families involved all stemming off a family court civil order that had no jurisdiction to interfere with the family court fathers job interviews with JoCo that were ongoing during the same time of issuance of the void order.

Key allegations in the federal lawsuit include:

Judicial Misconduct: Evidence suggesting that Judges Droege and Burmaster engaged in practices that violate ethical standards and judicial integrity, compromising the fairness of family court proceedings.

Constitutional Violations: The suit contends that the judges’ actions have resulted in significant violations of children’s constitutional rights, particularly concerning their due process and equal protection rights under the law.

Intent to Deceive: Detailed accusations point to deliberate interference by the judiciary, with claims that Judge Droege and Judge Burmaster acted with intent to deceive and manipulate court outcomes to the detriment of involved families.

There is federal claim sitting doc 5 of the lawsuit that Judge Paul Burmaster knowingly detained the father without jurisdiction and allegation placed that the event on April 26, 2023 was a felony violation by the family court judge.

The father, pro se dad Matthew Escalante, has courageously stepped forward to challenge the systemic issues within Johnson County’s family court. His lawsuit that this case is not only about individual grievances but also about holding the judiciary accountable and ensuring justice for all families subjected to similar misconduct.

This case has already begun to attract significant attention due to its serious nature and the high-profile individuals involved. It sheds light on the often-overlooked issues within family courts and calls for immediate scrutiny and reform.

The residents of Johnson County and the broader public deserve transparency and accountability from their judicial system. This lawsuit is a pivotal moment in the ongoing fight to uphold justice and protect the constitutional rights of all citizens, especially the most vulnerable.

This story becomes larger when it is seen that there is a second federal lawsuit in the United States District Court against the Chief Judge of Johnson County Charles Droege. The suit of Knoche Vs Droege 2:24-CV02150, was filed 2 months ago and has withstood the High Courts review of the primary claim from father Steven Knoche that the Chief Judge was crossed a Kansas criminal statute from the bench by issuing yet another complely false administrative order simulating to be a real court order and it’s not even filed stamped into county records. The damming Exhibit A, brings huge concern of the states judicial integrity.

https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/53132261/Knoche_v_Droege