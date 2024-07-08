Future Electronics to Host Annual Summer Barbeque for Employees

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is thrilled to announce its annual Company Barbeque. This popular tradition offers an opportunity for colleagues to connect and build team spirit while enjoying great food and live music.

The barbeque is scheduled for 11:30am to 1:30pm on June 12, 2024, and will be held at 241 Boulevard Hymus, next to the Future Electronics headquarters. The event promises a delicious menu featuring gourmet options like angus beef smash burgers, grilled marinated shrimp, and more. Vegan and gluten-free options will be provided upon request, ensuring everyone can enjoy the event.

A special thanks to our dedicated cafeteria team and VPs for serving the Future Electronics team and making this event possible. Future Electronics is delighted to express its appreciation to all its Montreal employees with this annual celebration, and looks forward to ushering in the summer season together.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

