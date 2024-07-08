Future Electronics Hosts Illuminating Webinar on UV Technology

London, England, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is excited to host an illuminating webinar titled “Exploring New Frontiers in UV Technology” on June 18, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:00 CET.

UV technology has been rapidly evolving, offering diverse applications across various industries. In this one-hour webinar, participants will delve into the latest advancements in UV technology, led by Future Electronics’ lighting experts. The webinar will shed light on the transition from conventional mercury lamps to energy-efficient LEDs, outlining both the benefits and challenges associated wFith this shift.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into UV-C, UV-B, and UV-A technologies, discovering top products and innovations in each category. From germicidal applications to industrial processes and beyond, UV technology continues to revolutionize numerous sectors, and Future Electronic’s webinar will provide a comprehensive overview of its capabilities.

Moreover, the webinar will explore current trends and emerging opportunities within UV applications, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of this transformative field. A live Q&A session will allow participants to engage with Future Electronic’s lighting experts, seek clarification and explore further possibilities in UV technology.

Future Electronics is thrilled to host this webinar and explore the new frontiers in UV technology. With the rapid advancements in UV-C, UV-B, and UV-A technologies, there’s immense potential for innovation and growth. We invite everyone interested to join us and expand their knowledge in this exciting field. Registration for the webinar is now open. Don’t miss this opportunity to deepen your understanding of UV technology and explore its myriad possibilities.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###