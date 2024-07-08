Foodle Noodle Shines at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2024: Showcasing Excellence in Organic Rice Noodles

Bangkok, Thailand, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — FOOD FARM HUB NEWS l Foodle Noodle, the premier manufacturer and distributor of organic rice noodles, proudly participated in the renowned THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2024, held from 28 May – 1 June 2024 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok.

As a leading name in premium organic noodles, Foodle Noodle offers products crafted from the finest organic rice, meeting the highest international standards. Their noodles are certified by EU, COR, USDA, and JAS, and the manufacturing facility holds GMP/HACCP and BRC Global Standards certifications.

At THAIFEX – Anuga Asia, Foodle Noodle showcased a diverse range of organic rice noodles, designed to cater to various cooking styles. Their offerings include whole grain rice noodles, brown rice noodles, riceberry rice vermicelli, Pad Thai noodles, and more. Each product is known for its exceptional quality and taste, making Foodle Noodle a favorite among health-conscious consumers worldwide.

Join Foodle Noodle in celebrating our dedication to health, quality, and sustainability.