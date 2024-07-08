Cape Town, South Africa, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Silver Toy Shop (Pty) Ltd is thrilled to announce its remarkable journey from an enthusiastic idea to becoming Cape Town’s premier destination for Funko POP! collectors. Founded by the visionary duo, Richard and Christopher Silver, the company has rapidly grown into a beloved community staple for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

A Passion Turned Profession

It all began in December 2018 when the Silver brothers decided to turn their collection of over 1000 Funko POPs into a thriving business. Their collection, a nostalgic trip through the 80s and a tribute to their favourite football teams featured limited editions and some of the rarest grails ever produced. After meticulous research and planning, their dream materialised in The Silver Toy Shop (Pty) Ltd in March 2020.

Rapid Growth and Community Impact

The Silver Toy Shop, which has a reputation for selling collectors’ products to other collectors, has become one of the fastest-growing Funko POP! resellers in the area in a matter of years. Due to its dedication to community and authenticity, the store has become one of Cape Town’s most talked-about toy stores.

From Online to Onsite

Initially an online Facebook store, The Silver Toy Shop has expanded its presence with a physical location in the picturesque Bloubergstrand, Cape Town. While the online store remains open 24/7, customers are welcome to visit and collect their treasures on Saturday mornings from 9 am to 2 pm.

Diverse and Exclusive Inventory

The Silver Toy Shop has an extensive range that includes items from trusted local distributors, as well as imports from overseas markets. Collectors are guaranteed to find both the newest releases and highly sought-after rarities thanks to this varied selection.

Engaging the Collector Community

The Silver Toy Shop is more than just a store; it is a hub for collector engagement. Followers are encouraged to connect on Instagram and Facebook for monthly waffles, giveaways, and competitions that are as exciting as the collectibles themselves.

Unmatched Care in Packaging and Shipping

Every purchase made from The Silver Toy Shop is a testament to the company’s pride in product presentation. Every Funko POP is sent and boxed with great care, guaranteeing that it arrives in perfect condition, ready for its new owner to treasure. To learn more about Silver Toy Shop, visit their website at https://silvertoyshop.co.za/

