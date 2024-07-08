Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island (DIIRI) Partners with Bayometric to Streamline Fingerprinting Process

Fremont, USA, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island (DIIRI), a renowned 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has significantly upgraded its employee background check process by procuring Bayometric’s Print to Card software and state-of-the-art live scan fingerprint machine. This strategic move aligns with DIIRI’s commitment to compliance with the Youth Protection Act, ensuring a safe and secure environment for all its operations.

Previously, DIIRI relied on traditional ink-based fingerprinting method with FD-258 fingerprint cards, which were then sent to the FBI Criminal ID unit as part of their employee onboarding process. However, this method often resulted in a high rate of rejections due to errors in the fingerprint cards. The cumbersome and error-prone ink method was not only time-consuming but also led to significant delays in onboarding new employees.

With the adoption of Bayometric’s cutting-edge technology, DIIRI has experienced a transformative improvement in its background check process. The Print to Card software, paired with the live scan fingerprint machine, provides an easy-to-use, accurate, and convenient solution for capturing and printing fingerprints on FD-258 cards. This modern approach has resulted in zero rejections of fingerprint cards since its implementation, a marked improvement from the previous error-laden process.

Richard Daluz, HR Coordinator at Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island, expressed his satisfaction with the new system: “I received a fair amount of rejections using the traditional ink method, sometimes multiple rejections for the same person. Once we purchased and used the scanner, the same employees whose fingerprints were rejected by the FBI were now being approved. I like how easy it is to use the software, and the overall quality and premium feel of the machine. We are largely happy with our purchase.”

Post-implementation benefits achieved

After implementing Bayometric’s Print to Card solutions, DIIRI experienced a significant enhancement in its fingerprinting process, including improved accuracy, reduced errors, increased efficiency, and seamless compliance with regulatory requirements, ensuring a smoother and more reliable background check procedure.

Accuracy and reliability: The live scan fingerprint machine ensured precise capture of fingerprints, significantly reducing errors that lead to rejections.

Ease of use: The Print to Card software is user-friendly, allowing for seamless integration into DIIRI’s existing processes. The intuitive interface simplifies the fingerprinting process, making it accessible even to those with minimal technical expertise.

Enhanced efficiency: The transition from ink-based methods to live scan technology has streamlined DIIRI’s background check process. The time saved in reducing errors and rejections has positively impacted the overall efficiency of employee onboarding.

Compliance and security: By adhering to the Youth Protection Act’s requirements through the use of advanced fingerprinting technology, DIIRI reinforces its dedication to maintaining a secure environment for its staff and the communities it serves.

Exceptional after-sales service: DIIRI has also benefited from Bayometric’s outstanding after-sales support, ensuring any queries or issues are promptly addressed, thereby maintaining the system’s optimal performance.

About Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island has been a pillar of the community, providing critical services such as education, workforce training, refugee resettlement, and immigration assistance. DIIRI is dedicated to empowering individuals and families, helping them achieve self-sufficiency and success in their new lives in the United States.

About Bayometric

Bayometric, a prominent worldwide supplier of biometric security systems, offers fundamental fingerprint identification solutions. Their offerings aid enterprises, government bodies, custom application developers, and system integrators in fulfilling their security, identification, and access management needs. With Bayometric’s reliable biometric technology seamlessly integrated into diverse security setups, customers across various industries globally benefit from unparalleled security solutions.