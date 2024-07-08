Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac V17.0 Enhances Unsaved File and Bookmarks Recovery

Los Angeles, California, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem just released the new version 17.0.0 of Data Recovery for Mac, with remarkable improvements on unsaved file recovery, browser bookmark recovery and iCloud recovery.

According to Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager, “the last version 16.0.0 was released in April, but our work didn’t stop at that moment, our team devoted into the V17.0 instantly after the previous version. We know top concerns and main needs of our users, so we strive for a higher recovery rate regarding unsaved documents like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, iWork, WPS, Photoshop. This time, we are excited to come with great improvement on this, in addition, we’ll make the bookmark recovery and iCloud recovery to your satisfaction.”.

It’s 10 years since the debut of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac, Cisdem has done numerous major or minor updates for this program, basing on users’ feedback, hardware upgrades, digital trends and so on. Doubtlessly, Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac has become one of the most reliable program to recover deleted, lost, formatted, unsaved, even corrupted files on Mac internal drive, external disk and other storage devices.

What’s New in Version 17.0.0?

1. Improve unsaved file recovery

Cisdem Data Recovery cannot only recover an unsaved document from the autosave location, but also from temporary folders now. In addition to Word, Excel and PowerPoint files, it now adds support for recovering unsaved Keynote, Pages, Numbers, WPS, Photoshop.

2. Simplify browser bookmark recovery

In previous versions, users can only recover a deleted bookmark via html files. With Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 17.0.0, it becomes even easier to get deleted bookmarks back. It adds a Browser Bookmarks category from the scanning result list, helping users quickly recover Chrome, Safari or Firefox bookmarks.

3. Enhance iCloud recovery

The new version can scan your iCloud account or directory more thoroughly and find more files for users. It can recover Pages, Keynote and Numbers files from iCloud, restore photos or videos in a Notes with Preview feature.

4. Fix bugs and improve user experience

Also, it fixed some minor bugs and improved user experience, allowing users to recover their file easily and quickly.

Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac

Recover files under different data loss scenarios

No matter the file is emptied in Trash Bin, accidentally deleted, formatted, corrupted, or lost due to partition loss, hardware damage, sudden power shortage, software crash, virus infection, or others, Cisdem works on it.

No matter the files are deleted from Mac internal disk, or from external devices like HDD, SSD, SD Card, USB, etc., Cisdem does the file recovery equivalently excellent.

It retrieves more than 200 different types of file under 9 categories, including photos, documents, audio, videos, emails, archives, others, bookmarks, unsaved files.

If your Mac keeps crashing and won’t boot up, Cisdem offers the solution to recover files under Recovery mode, there is on-screen instructions to help users at different levels for crashed PC recovery.

User can either recover data from iCloud directory or iCloud account. It not only recovers files from iCloud drive, but also recover files in iCloud apps (Pages, Keynote, Notes, Contacts, etc.)

When a video cannot be opened or played, Cisdem allows users to batch repair the videos, in virtually all common video formats.

Cisdem can help users create a drive backup image file, if any data is lost, just load the image to recover.

It lets users save recovered files to local drive, external storage devices, even to cloud platforms (iCloud, Dropbox, OneDrive, GoogleDrive, pCloud, Box).

Availability and Price

Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 17.0.0 is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-datarecovery.dmg. There are 3 licenses to be chosen: monthly, annual, or lifetime plan. For tech specification or compatible macOS versions, you can visit its product page at Cisdem.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company dedicated in data recovery, productivity and creativity solutions, on the platform of macOS and Windows. Data recovery is always a hot topic for individuals, small business and enterprises, Cisdem, with its 10-year experience and continuous hard working in the future, is here to restore data efficiently . For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.