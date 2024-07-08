Milestone Localization Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

SOLIHULL, UK, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Milestone Localization, a leading provider of translation and localization services, is proud to announce that it has achieved the ISO 9001:2015 certification, a globally recognized standard for quality management systems. This milestone highlights the company’s commitment to excellence, upholding quality standards, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement.

Significance of ISO 9001:2015 Certification

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is an internationally acclaimed standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS).

Organizations use this standard to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. The certification also emphasizes continuous improvement and customer satisfaction, ensuring that certified companies adhere to the highest quality management standards.

Rigorous Evaluation Process

On 7th June 2024, Milestone Localization achieved the ISO 9001: 2015 certification. To achieve this, the company underwent a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation process conducted by an independent, accredited certification body. The assessment included:

  • A detailed review of the company’s documentation including policies, manuals, and processes to ensure they align with ISO 9001:2015 standards.
  • A thorough audit of the company’s operational processes to verify that they are effectively implemented, maintained, and in alignment with the quality standards.
  • Evaluation of quality control measures in place to ensure the delivery of high-quality services consistently.
  • Assessment of top management’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement, including leadership, planning, and performance evaluation.
  • Evaluation of the responsibilities of each department and the processes followed by them to ensure a comprehensive approach to quality management.

Commitment to Quality and Continuous Improvement

“Achieving the ISO 9001:2015 certification is a significant milestone for our company,” said Nikita Agarwal, the Founder and Director of Milestone Localization. “It reflects the dedication of the entire team to our company’s core values – quality and providing services that exceed expectations of our clients.“

“This certification isn’t just about recognizing our efforts; it’s a commitment to operational excellence, ensuring exceptional quality standards across all areas of our operations.””

The certification demonstrates the company’s commitment to:

  • Ensuring that the needs and expectations of the customers are understood and met consistently.
  • Adopting a systematic approach to managing processes and improving efficiency.
  • Identifying and addressing risks and opportunities to enhance performance.
  • Striving for ongoing improvements in all areas of the business to enhance service delivery and customer satisfaction.

About Milestone Localization

Milestone Localization is an ISO 17100 and 9001 certified language service provider offering a comprehensive range of translation, localization, and interpretation services across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, legal, financial, and more.

With a global network of experienced linguists and a robust quality management system, Milestone Localization ensures that businesses can effectively communicate with diverse audiences worldwide. The company’s services are tailored to meet the specific needs of each client, guaranteeing accurate, culturally appropriate, and timely language solutions.

