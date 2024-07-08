Milestone Localization Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

SOLIHULL, UK, 2024-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ — Milestone Localization, a leading provider of translation and localization services, is proud to announce that it has achieved the ISO 9001:2015 certification, a globally recognized standard for quality management systems. This milestone highlights the company’s commitment to excellence, upholding quality standards, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement.

Significance of ISO 9001:2015 Certification

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is an internationally acclaimed standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS).

Organizations use this standard to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. The certification also emphasizes continuous improvement and customer satisfaction, ensuring that certified companies adhere to the highest quality management standards.