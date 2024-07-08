Hybrid Grafts Market projected to reach USD 858.7 Million by 2032, With a 5.20% CAGR | FMI

The Hybrid Grafts Market, innovative solutions used in cardiovascular surgery, is experiencing a surge. According to a recent analysis, the global hybrid grafts market is projected to reach a substantial USD 858.7 million by 2032. This translates to a significant rise from a market size of USD 517.3 million by the end of 2022, reflecting a healthy CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.20%.

Infections caused by viruses can infect the inner surfaces of veins and arteries, resulting in blood clots, mild blood vessel damage, and inflammation of adjacent blood vessels. These factors have the potential to reduce blood flow to the heart and other organs, leading to an increase in cases of cardiovascular disease during the next decade. The number of cases of chronic ascending aortic dissection has also increased considerably globally, adding to market expansion.

Furthermore, prominent market participants are concentrating on developing novel products with increased efficacy, such as environmental stability, infection resistance, and durability. BD Interventional, for example, just launched Distaflo, which combines ePTFE with carbon soaked into the interior parts of the graft wall, as well as a patented cuff at the distal end.

Key Takeaways: Hybrid Grafts Market

The thoracic aortic graft segment represented roughly 78.2% of the market share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the global Hybrid Grafts market by 2032.

of the market share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the global Hybrid Grafts market by 2032. The hospital sector is estimated to lead the worldwide Hybrid Grafts market with a 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The North American hybrid Grafts market is expected to generate 42.1% in 2021 and will continue to lead in the coming years.

in 2021 and will continue to lead in the coming years. With the expansion of the healthcare business, China is expected to hold a market share of almost 3.8% in 2032.

in 2032. Germany’s Hybrid Grafts market held a 3.5% share in 2021 and is expected to remain at the forefront during the evaluation period.

“Rising use of minimally invasive devices in medical procedures is set to drive the Hybrid Grafts market. Besides, increasing number of cardiac and vascular surgeries is anticipated to push demand for Hybrid Grafts to reduce surgical site complications,” says a FMI analyst.

Hybrid Grafts Market Competition

The market for Hybrid Grafts is moderately fragmented and there exists a large number of local, emerging, as well as established players across the globe. Key players are initiating promotional activities to introduce new designs to attract more customers. A few other companies are engaging in collaborations and expansion activities to develop innovative products.

In October 2021 , Terumo collaborated with Cell Technologies to construct a new production facility in Costa Rica, which will support the company’s global supply chain.

, Terumo collaborated with Cell Technologies to construct a new production facility in Costa Rica, which will support the company’s global supply chain. In May 2022, Getinge invested 3 million Euros to increase its capacity for producing polyester grafts and patches for the treatment of aneurysmal and occlusive illnesses. The investment would enable the company to increase manufacturing capacity at its La Ciotat, France, plant.

Hybrid Grafts Market Key Players

Terumo Corporation

BD Interventional

Getinge AB

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

JOTEC GmbH

More Valuable Insights on Hybrid Grafts Market

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Hybrid Grafts market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

The research study is based on the product (thoracic aortic graft and peripheral vascular graft) and end user (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers), across seven key regions of the world.

Hybrid Grafts Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

Thoracic Aortic Graft

Peripheral Vascular Graft

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

