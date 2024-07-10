Emily Gerald Photography Presents 2024 Santa Experience Photography Sessions: Embracing the Magic of Christmas in Northern Virginia

Gainesville, Virginia, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Emily Gerald Photography is thrilled to announce the upcoming 2024 Santa Experience Photography sessions, bringing the ultimate Santa photo experience and the wonder of Christmas to families in Northern Virginia. As a leading Northern Virginia Newborn Photographer, Emily Gerald Photography invites families to reserve their private visit with Santa Claus at her studio and witness the magic of the holiday season through their children’s eyes.

From sharing their Christmas wish list to tugging on Santa’s beard (spoiler alert: it’s real!), every moment is captured in the serene studio environment. A one-family-at-a-time policy ensures a happier session for children by preventing them from witnessing others’ reactions to Santa before their own.

The Santa Experience Photography sessions offer families an enchanting portrait experience in a beautiful setting, ensuring unforgettable memories for years to come. Specific dates for the 2024 sessions are November 22, 23, and 24. Early bird registration goes live on July 24th at 10am, with general registration opening on September 16th at 10am. Families can anticipate a magical encounter with Santa amidst a festive backdrop, perfect for capturing the spirit of the season.

“We absolutely loved our Santa experience! The setting was so beautiful, and Santa was perfect! Our kids really felt the magic, and it’s all they could talk about for days afterward! Emily is so talented and always delivers stunning photos! We will definitely be returning next year!” -Rita

Spots for the Santa Experience Photography sessions are limited and highly sought after, often selling out quickly. To ensure that families secure their reservations, Emily Gerald Photography encourages them to join the waitlist.

Northern Virginia Newborn Photographer, Emily Gerald, specializes in lifestyle and studio photography, focusing on the beauty of motherhood from birth sessions through babies’ first milestones. Emily Gerald Photography’s approach merges minimalism with emotion, resulting in fine art images that capture the simple beauty of her subjects. Her studio provides a relaxed session environment that strips away distractions, allowing the focus to remain on the subject.

Serving families in Northern Virginia and Washington DC, Emily Gerald Photography’s studio in Gainesville, Virginia, offers a tranquil setting for capturing precious moments. Utilizing natural light, minimal props, and neutral decor, Emily creates timeless photographs that are both elegant and authentic.

For more information about the 2024 Santa Experience Photography sessions and to book your session, visit https://emilygeraldphotography.com/santa-experience-photos/.

Contact:

Emily Gerald

Owner & Photographer

Emily Gerald Photography

Email: emily@emilygeraldphotography.com

Website: https://emilygeraldphotography.com