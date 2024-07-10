Bexar Orthodontists & Pediatric Dentists Introduces Child-Friendly Dental Technology in San Antonio

San Antonio, TX, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ —– Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists announces child-friendly dental technology at their office. To make dental visits more enjoyable and stress-free for young patients, the pediatric dentist in San Antonio takes a more gentle approach.

The dentists and orthodontists serving at this clinic understand a trip to the clinic can be a daunting experience for children. That’s why they have invested in state-of-the-art equipment and techniques tailored for little ones to feel comfortable and at ease.

“With the latest child-friendly dental technology, we aim to create a positive and fun environment that encourages good oral health habits from a young age. From routine dental care to dental sealants and more complex procedures like oral surgery, we use cutting-edge technology in our pediatric dentistry services,” said Dr. Andrea Frere, the reputed pediatric dentist at the practice.

The child-friendly dental technology at Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists improves the overall patient experience and enhances the quality of care. Here, the dentist and orthodontist collaterally prepare treatment plans to protect the teeth and gums of kids of all ages. The popular pediatric dental services provided by Dr. Cele Oliver and her team include sedation dentistry, fillings, and athletic mouthguards.

“We provide the highest quality orthodontic care in a compassionate and child-friendly manner,” said Dr. Cele Oliver, the reputed orthodontist in San Antonio. She adds, “Our entire team ensures that your child’s visit to our office is a positive experience. With new technology, we have taken a big step towards achieving that goal. ”

About Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists

Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists is a one-stop clinic meeting the dental and orthodontic needs of patients. Dr. Cele Oliver, Dr. Andrea Frere, and others on the team here are committed to improving smile aesthetics and maintaining the optimal oral health of each individual. They provide comprehensive services, which include braces, orthodontics, Invisalign, oral surgery, and mouthguards.

Parents interested in scheduling an appointment with our orthodontist or pediatric dentist for their child can call 210-951-6481 or visit our website https://bexarsmiles.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists

Address: 12314 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78253

Phone Number: 210-951-6481