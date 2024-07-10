Las Cruces Medical Malpractice Lawyer: Poulos & Coates, Advocates for Justice

Las Cruces, New Mexico, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Residents of Las Cruces, New Mexico rely on healthcare providers for their care. However, if there ever comes a time when a patient is harmed by improper, reckless, or negligent care, the healthcare provider must be held accountable. Poulos & Coates, a distinguished firm of trial lawyers with over seven decades of combined experience, proudly announces its unwavering commitment to representing victims of medical negligence and their families. With a stellar track record in medical malpractice litigation, the firm stands as a beacon of hope for those seeking justice in the face of adversity.

Comprising a formidable team of attorneys immersed in the intricacies of medical practice, Poulos & Coates boasts a courtroom presence that is second to none. “We are in the courtroom almost every day, fighting relentlessly for our clients,” says Greig Coates, a leading figure within the firm. “Our dedication to navigating the complexities of the legal process ensures that our clients receive the representation they deserve.”

What sets Poulos & Coates apart is their unparalleled expertise and resources in the realm of medical malpractice litigation. Unlike any other law firm in New Mexico, they have a doctor and two nurses on staff, offering invaluable insights that strengthen their cases. This unique combination of legal and medical proficiency has resulted in more than $300 million in gross recoveries for their clients through verdicts or settlements.

“We are not just legal advocates; we are champions for our clients,” asserts Greid Coates. “Our mission is to provide unwavering support to our clients and their families, ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights upheld throughout the legal process.”

Recognized for their exceptional advocacy and dedication to client care, Poulos & Coates has garnered numerous awards and accolades over the years. However, their greatest reward remains the satisfaction of securing justice for those who have been wronged.

