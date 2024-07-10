Siang Heng Factory Showcases Premium Dried Fruits at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2024

Posted on 2024-07-10 by in Agriculture, Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Bangkok, Thailand, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — FOOD FARM HUB NEWS l Siang Heng Factory, a prominent leader in the dehydrated and dried fruit industry, recently participated in THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2024. The event took place from May 28 to June 1, 2024, at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok, Thailand, this prestigious event provided a platform for Siang Heng to showcase its premium range of dried fruits to an international audience.

Siang Heng Factory has been at the forefront of the dried fruit industry for over 20 years, developing innovative products from a variety of agricultural sources. With a commitment to high-quality production and cleanliness, the factory has earned certifications from HACCP, GMP, and Halal, ensuring that their products meet the highest standards.

Siang Heng Factory specializes in a diverse range of dehydrated and dried fruits, including:

  • Dehydrated Mango

  • Dehydrated Banana

  • Guava with Sugar Chili

  • Dried Salted Papaya

  • Dehydrated Papaya Slice

  • Dehydrated Rambutan Lychee Flavor and more

Each product is crafted with utmost care to ensure superior quality and taste, making them a perfect healthy snack alternative for consumers. They aim to produce high-quality products that promote healthy snacking as a norm in daily lives, creating a win-win strategy for both the company and our consumers. 

About Siang Heng Factory

Since 1987, Siang Heng Factory LP has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of dehydrated and dried fruits. They cater to both domestic and international markets, holding certifications from HACCP, GMP, and Halal. Their vision is to offer responsible branding for the global market while ensuring a win-win strategy for all consumers. They  are committed to producing high-quality products that foster satisfaction through healthier snack options. Their long-term goal is to promote fruits as an alternative snack, prioritizing quality and contributing to a healthier lifestyle for individuals.

To explore our premium range of dried fruits, visit our e-Store at https://www.foodfarmhub.com/siang-heng-factory

www.foodfarmhub.com l Bring supplier value to the marketplace

