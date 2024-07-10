Siang Heng Factory Showcases Premium Dried Fruits at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2024

Each product is crafted with utmost care to ensure superior quality and taste, making them a perfect healthy snack alternative for consumers. They aim to produce high-quality products that promote healthy snacking as a norm in daily lives, creating a win-win strategy for both the company and our consumers.

Since 1987, Siang Heng Factory LP has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of dehydrated and dried fruits. They cater to both domestic and international markets, holding certifications from HACCP, GMP, and Halal. Their vision is to offer responsible branding for the global market while ensuring a win-win strategy for all consumers. They are committed to producing high-quality products that foster satisfaction through healthier snack options. Their long-term goal is to promote fruits as an alternative snack, prioritizing quality and contributing to a healthier lifestyle for individuals.