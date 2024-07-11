Lucintel Forecasts the Global Tethered Power for Drone Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global tethered power for drone market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, military, and consumer markets. The global tethered power for drone market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high demand for long-endurance drones and ongoing advancements in wireless power transfer technology.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in tethered power for drone market to 2030 by type (fixed and portable), application (commercial, military, consumer, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, fixed and portable are the major segments of tethered power for drone market by type. Lucintel forecasts that fixed is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, commercial is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on tethered power for drone market

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

DJI, Lifeline, Foxtech, SPH Engineering, Flyfocus, Valofly, and Volarious are the major suppliers in the tethered power for drone market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Composite Preform Market

NA FRP Tank Market

Composite in North American Automotive Market

Global FRP Crossarm Market

Epoxy Tooling Board Market

Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Market

Automotive Interior Ambient Lighting Market

Last Mile Delivery Market

Locomotive Market

Material Handling Integration Market